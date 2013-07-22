High-Quality logo for ‘Superman/Batman’ surfaces online

(CBR) Comic-Con International attendees felt Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s hands at their collective throat on Saturday, when it was announced that “Man of Steel” was officially green-lit for a sequel — a sequel co-starring Gotham’s Caped Crusader. The Batman is joining forces with Superman in the untitled “Man of Steel” follow-up, directed by Zack Snyder with a story co-written by Snyder and David Goyer. Along with the movie announcement, an official logo was released at Comic-Con, and what appears to be a hi-res version of that very same art has surfaced online via the website Nerd Reactor.

The news of Batman and Superman’s impending team-up film was revealed at Comic-Con during a dramatic reading of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns,” as read by “Man of Steel” actor Harry Lennix. “I want you to remember, Clark,” he said to a roaring crowd. “In all the years to come. In all your most private moments. I want you to remember my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you.” Snyder quickly clarified that while “The Dark Knight Returns” is not the basis for the untitled Superman/Batman movie, it is acting as an inspiration for the project. In addition to Snyder and Goyer, several “Man of Steel” veterans are returning for the sequel, including stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane. The new Batman is not yet cast.