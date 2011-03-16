Hip-hop singer Nate Dogg dies at 41 from stroke complications

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Singer Nate Dogg, whose near monotone crooning anchored some of rap’s most seminal songs and helped define the sound of West coast hip-hop, has died at age 41.

Attorney Mark Geragos said Nate Dogg, whose real name was Nathaniel D. Hale, died Tuesday of complications from multiple strokes.

Nate Dogg wasn’t a rapper, but he was an integral figure in the genre: His deep voice wasn’t particularly melodic, but it’s tone – at times menacing, at times playful, yet always charming – provided just the just the right touch on hits including Warren G’s “Regulate,” 50 Cent’s “21 Questions,” Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” and countless others.

While Nate Dogg provided hooks for rappers from coast to coast, the Long Beach, Calif., native is best known for his contributions to the West Coast soundtrack provided by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, the Dogg Pound and more. Nate Dogg was even part of a “supergroup” featuring Snoop Dogg and Warren G, called 213.

Nate Dogg also put out his own solo projects but was best known for his collaborations with others.

He had suffered strokes in recent years.

