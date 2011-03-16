Hip-hop singer Nate Dogg dies at 41 from stroke complications

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Singer Nate Dogg, whose near monotone crooning anchored some of rap’s most seminal songs and helped define the sound of West coast hip-hop, has died at age 41.
Attorney Mark Geragos said Nate Dogg, whose real name was Nathaniel D. Hale, died Tuesday of complications from multiple strokes.
Nate Dogg wasn’t a rapper, but he was an integral figure in the genre: His deep voice wasn’t particularly melodic, but it’s tone – at times menacing, at times playful, yet always charming – provided just the just the right touch on hits including Warren G’s “Regulate,” 50 Cent’s “21 Questions,” Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” and countless others.
While Nate Dogg provided hooks for rappers from coast to coast, the Long Beach, Calif., native is best known for his contributions to the West Coast soundtrack provided by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, the Dogg Pound and more. Nate Dogg was even part of a “supergroup” featuring Snoop Dogg and Warren G, called 213.
Nate Dogg also put out his own solo projects but was best known for his collaborations with others.
He had suffered strokes in recent years.
RIP to the man who put the harmony in Hip HOP for so long you will be missed………..
that pic is not nate dogg
Uh, yes it is.
Actually here from Equatorial on behalf of the hip hoppers, we sent our greatest condolences to the family members most specially to the kids and wife…..rest in peace dear Nathaniel…..uÂ´d always be with us in the “21 questions, Next episode and all those songs we canÂ´t recall now…….
May he rest in peace
who is nate “dogg”?
If you don’t know who he is why are you commenting on him, Troll-Dogg…
“He had suffered strokes in recent years.” maybe if he went easy on the cocaine after the first stroke…
Even if you were finding ROCKS in YOUR CARPET at YOUR house and smoking with him… Shut Up
mark, that is nate dogg….sorry but you are mistaken
no but you are mistaken, that is notorious b.i.g. in the picture, damn know your hip/hoppers
lol B.I.G
know YOUR hip/hoppers, most definitely Nate in that pic, no question
hilarious!! obviously nate dogg
RIP
Very sad he was a great artist.
Huge loss to the Hip Hop community. RIP Nate! You will be missed!
Nate Dogg had that voice. It was like butter on hot pancakes cut with a switch blade. He made “The Next Episode” one of the greatest songs of hip-hop.
Dont know about him beng a “great artist” it seems to me he was only where he was at because of who his friends were, dre etc, but never the less, RIP dude, you helped bring hip hop to the masses.
That is so sad to find out about Nate Dogg. A great voice will be missed
-JRB
Well damn you will be miss by many much love Mz. Siik Wit It!!!!!
DANG I GREW UP ON NATE DOG AND THE WEST COAST RAP. R.I.P. DOG YOU WILL BE MISSED. THAT IS NOT BIGGIE. YOU CAN SEE HIS NECK. THE REST OF YOU HAVE A LITTLE RESPECT FOR THE DEAD.
There is nothing called a hip-hop singer, he was a rap-singer.
