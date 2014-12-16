History’s ‘Vikings’ will pillage again in February 2015

A month after setting a nebulous February 2015 premiere for its latest invasion, History's “Vikings” now has a specific premiere date.

Season 3 of “Vikings” will hit the shore on Thursday, February 19 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode season will follow up on Ragnar's elevation to King and will find the scruffy Norsemen taking aim at a little French city known as Paris.

In addition to Travis Fimmel, Clive Standen, Kathryn Winnick and Replacement Bjorn Alexander Ludwig (and others), the new season will be bringing back Linus Roache's Ecbert and introducing a slew of new characters.

“Lost” and “The Strain” veteran Kevin Durand will play Harbard, a wanderer who shows up in Kattagat and fills in for the absent Viking men. Ben Robson will play Kalf, new second-in-command to Lagertha. And on the French side of the story, Lothaire Bluteau will play Emperor Charles, with Morgane Polanski as his daughter Gisla.

As always, “Vikings” will continue to be written by creator Michael Hirst.

History previously teased the February 2015 premiere date when it sent a number of reporters pre-Thanksgiving turkey legs. They were yummy.

While “Vikings” didn't make my Top 10 for 2014 and it probably won't even make my Top 30, it remains a surprisingly sturdy drama that I respect for its outstanding production values, gritty action scenes and hints of spirituality. Travis Fimmel has been an unexpectedly effective leading man and Kathryn Winnick's Lagertha is one of TV's most complicated female characters. The second season was darker and tighter than the first and I'm looking forward to returning to this world.

You looking forward to the return of “Vikings”?