‘Hitchhiker’s Guide’ author Doulgas Adams’ ‘Dirk Gently’ headed back to TV

(CBR) IDW Entertainment has hired “Chronicle” screenwriter Max Landis to adapt Douglas Adams” 1987 novel “Dirk Genty”s Holistic Detective Agency” and its sequel “The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul” for television, The Live Feed reports. Circle of Confusion”s David Alpert on board to produce.

“Dirk Gently” is described as a “thumping good detective-ghost-horror-who dunnit-time travel-romantic-musical-comedy-epic.” Adams died before completing the third “Dirk Gently” novel, “The Salmon of Doubt,” which was published posthumously in its incomplete form. “Dirk Gently” has previously been adapted for other mediums, including for BBC Radio in 2007, and for television in the United Kingdom in 2010.

The project is the latest in a series of announcements from IDW Entertainment, which launched in October. The division is also developing an adaptation of Jonathan Maberry”s “V-Wars” comic series. IDW Entertainment was also a partner with Xbox Entertainment on an adaptation of “Winter World,” but following the massive layoffs at Xbox Entertainment, the status of that project is unknown.