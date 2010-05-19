HitFix Interview: Russell Hantz talks ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’

Love him or hate him, Russell Hantz has been the face of CBS’ “Survivor” for the past two seasons.
Bullying, occasionally abusive, diabolically manipulative and bizarrely adroit at finding poorly hidden Immunity Idols, Russell has bulldozed his way to the final jury on two occasions and left angrily without the million dollars on both occasions.
To some fans, Russell is one of the game’s legendary players, an example of how even the most repellent personality can dominate the game with guile, intensity and force-of-will. To other fans, Russell is a beneficiary of the over-saturation of Immunity Idols on “Survivor” and the perfect example of a player who understands one part of the game — lasting 39 days — flawlessly, but remains utterly clueless about the second part of the game — successfully convincing nine people you voted out to name you Sole Survivor. Enough people fall into the first camp that Russell won an online vote for the most popular player in “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” giving him $100,000 and some solace after getting shut out in the jury vote.
HitFix caught up with a still-bitter Russell the morning after the “Heroes vs. Villains” finale to discuss his season, his disappointment and the under-the-radar strategy he never got to employ.
HitFix: When you went into Sunday’s live event, what were your expectations?
Russell Hantz: Well, I could read everyone pretty well. I knew I didn’t win. I thought maybe I got one vote, if I was lucky. So I was prepared to say exactly how I feel about Sandra’s gameplay, which was weak. If someone like Sandra can win the game, twice, when she has no physical play and no strategic play… Her strategic play was to get rid of me the entire game and it didn’t work for her. Her physical play is probably some of the worst in “Survivor” history and her friggin’ social game is terrible. She’s always hollering at everybody. You know? Nobody likes her. Nobody liked her out there and she was always getting in arguments. So if someone like that can go to the end and beat Russell Hantz and Parvati Shallow? I mean, two of the greatest players to ever play the game, then there is a flaw in the system. Something’s wrong. If you were having this conversation with me telling me that Parvati won, I’d be OK with that.
HitFix: Here’s my question, though. You knew that the show you were on was one that Sandra had managed to win before, with a similar strategy. Why wouldn’t you have thought she could do it a second time?
Â
RH: Man, I just thought that these All-Stars would respect the game. I thought that if I dropped the weakest player… And that’s what I did. I brought Sandra because she was the weakest physical, strategic player out there left. So I brought her because of that. I thought that the jury of All-Stars would vote for the best player. I’m not telling you that I’m pissed cuz I didn’t win. I would be OK if Parvati won, because she played a good game. Sandra didn’t.
HitFix: Could you clear up the timetable for me? When you started on “Heroes vs. Villains,” did you know the results of your first season?
Â
RH: You know, like I said, you can read people pretty well. So, in my mind, I didn’t think I’d won, because I could hear it in everybody’s voices that they weren’t going to vote for me. So no, I didn’t think I won. I thought I came in second. And that’s what happened.
HitFix: How important or how much of an advantage do you think it was that you came into this season playing with people who didn’t know your game, didn’t see you coming?
Â
RH: Well, everybody keeps asking that same question. The thing is, nobody realizes that I’d just gotten off a season for 39 days. I love 50 pounds. I was weak. I was tired. I was hungry. I mentally screwed up and I have to go play the game with All-Stars? You know? With people who probably know each other? They talk to each other, they party together. And I don’t even know none of them. And then I’m going to the Villains tribe, which shows them immediately that I’m a bad guy? That doesn’t sound too… I thought I was gonna be going home early because of that.
HitFix: And why do you think you didn’t go home early?
Â
RH: Because I’m good at the game and I saved my alliance to get further in the game. By the time they knew, by the time they figured it out, it was too late.
HitFix: Why was it important for you to make the alliances with the players you sided with, rather than trying to play the game with a stronger player like a Boston Rob or like Coach?
Â
RH: Because if you’re aligned with somebody like Boston Rob, you’re going home pretty soon, because he’ll stab his own alliance in the back. One thing that I play and I showed it in Season 19, I don’t stab my alliance in the back. You have to at some point, but I brought Foa Foa, the four, to to the Final Five. I brought three of them to the Finals! I would have never stabbed Parvati in the back. The only time it was time for her to go was when she accepted my Idol and then didn’t tell me that she had one. So then I couldn’t trust her anymore. That was it. It was every man for himself after that.
HitFix: Coming in for the second time in a row, did you give any consideration to trying to play a different style of game? Just to mix it up?
Â
RH: Yeah. Yes. When I first got there, because I didn’t think I won Samoa, when I got there, I was like, “OK. I’m gonna try to do this, you know, calm.” I tried! The production even came up to me and said, “Hey Russell, what’s wrong?” I was trying. But this guy, his name is Boston Rob, if you took on him, you’re in trouble. And he was running around like a chicken with his head cut off and a really strong strategic player, so I knew I had to step up my game. And I did. I had to go full-speed-ahead with this crowd. I had to, or I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you about even not winning the vote, because I would have never made it to the Finals.
HitFix: I’ve gotta hear more about this Calm Russell, this under-the-radar Russell. How were you going to play the game in that version of things?
Â
RH: I was gonna go behind Boston Rob and be the one that he thinks he can trust, trying to act like Natalie was to me. I know it might have looked funny, but I was gonna try and do it. But then I couldn’t. My personality would not allow it, because Rob’s personality was just as strong as mine and he was bossing everybody around, telling everyone what to eat, what time to eat, what time they can friggin’ got take a leak in the woods. And I just couldn’t deal with it no more. I’m in control of everything I do. And in the game? You know my job? Everything. So I was like, “You know what? I’ve gotta take control in this game, cuz if I don’t, I’m goin’ home.” I couldn’t do it.
HitFix: You were so miserable for the first segment of the reunion show, with the jury results, but were you able to find a way to enjoy winning America’s vote and that $100,000? Or were you too bitter?
Â
RH: Oh no, man. That’s what I wanted. I mean, I wanted the Sole Survivor, of course, but by getting America’s Vote, I almost have to sit here and say, “Hey, I’m the best that played in the last two seasons.” Guess what? Listen to the millions of people who voted. They said I was the best that played. So that’s just a fact. It solidifies what I think, that I *am* the best.
HitFix: But in your final jury speech this season, you actually apologized to the members of the jury who you may or may not have offended. You didn’t do that the first time around. What was up with that?
Â
RH: Well, I figured I was trying to get my votes. I was doing what everyone says that I wasn’t doing. I apologized. I said, “Hey guys, I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings, but I played the game as hard as I could and I can’t apologize for how I played. I’ll apologize to you as a person, but not for how I played.” You know. And they… I guess it’s just the wrong speech.
HitFix: What would the right speech have been?
Â
RH: I mean, my speech in Season 19 was probably the best speech… I went back and listened to it and I was like, “I laid it down for them.” If you get time, go back and listen to it. It’s amazing. I tell ’em exactly what happened. I laid it down, all of my strategic plays. I did everything. I told them what physically I won, what mentally I won and socially how I brought I brought Foa Foa and they trusted me so much they wouldn’t waver from my vote. But it doesn’t matter, because if you stab somebody in the back that hard, they’re just not gonna vote for you no matter what you do.
HitFix: So if you acknowledge that no matter what speech you make, you can’t get people to vote for you based on the game you play, do you agree with what Boston Rob said at the reunion that you play the game to get to the end, but you really just don’t want to win?
Â
RH: Yeah, he’s actin’ like all that and he ain’t even won. What’s he talking about? He didn’t even make the jury twice and he played three times. He came in second once. He doesn’t have room to talk. He’s a good player, but his record’s not too good in the game. So what he’s saying? It doesn’t mean nothing to me. Like I said, he didn’t even make the jury twice.
HitFix: Last question: You’ve done it twice, done it twice in a row. Would you play a third time? Do you think you could get away with playing a third time?
Â
RH: I don’t know if I would, but I think that I could even go out there still, because social game *is* that good, and make it all the way to the end. Even still. And that would be amazing.
HitFix: But you don’t know if you would?
Â
RH: I don’t know. That would be something that I would have to really debate. I don’t want to go out there and then it’s not fair to me or my fans for me to get voted off first or second.
Russell and his trolls, I mean fans, think aggressively bullying around means â€œowningâ€ the camp and winning Survivor. And they get shocked that it comes bite them in the ass when no one votes for Russell at the end. Big Shocker! If you bully some one like what Russell did, then itâ€™s obvious your victims arenâ€™t gonna like you, let alone respect you. And Russell and his fans expect the victims to â€œrespectâ€ his game play? Talk about being delusional. I wonder if they get far in life doing and thinking like that: victims should respect the abuser for bullying the victims. What world do these abusers live in? A self-centered, have a cake and eat it too, world? Yeah, Russell is the best, the best at not getting jury votes, the best at going to the end and not win, the best at being used, the best at being a sore loser.
Russell and his fans donâ€™t understand playing to the end does not justify as the winner. Anyone can get to the end. The game is designed so that people are constantly eliminated. You can have a tribe full of lazy asses doing nothing and you would still end up with 2 or 3 finalists since elimination is mandatory. So Russell Hantz using the excuse that he worked hard to get to the end is not a good excuse, if anything it shows the game may be too much for him since he â€œworked hardâ€. Smart players donâ€™t or shouldnâ€™t have to work hard. Not like youâ€™re building something and at the end you say youâ€™ve worked hard, or like running a race and at the end you say you ran hard or you worked hard during training. This game Survivor is mainly a mind game. If you say youâ€™ve worked hard using your mind then maybe youâ€™re too dumb in the head and trying too hard. Smart player wouldnâ€™t have to â€œwork hardâ€ just to get to the end since by default through the voting/eliminations someone or some 2 or 3 contestants will end up in the end naturally/eventually. Besides, the end isnâ€™t really the end since you need jury votes. Since this is a mind game because the main focus is jury management, a smart player would use someone or some group of people to do the work for the smart player as the game progresses. A smart player would convince or indirectly get someone else i.e. the tool to vote on the smart playerâ€™s behalf and make that tool think that tool made the decision to vote someone else off. So when it comes to the jury, the jury would think it was the toolâ€™s decision to vote them off, so the jury would blame the tool and antagonize the tool, while giving the winning votes to the smart player. Thatâ€™s a mind game. Thatâ€™s what Survivor is. For Russell and his fans to say that he deserves to be the winner because he worked hard to get to the end is just dumb. Thatâ€™s like rewarding a special needs kid for just finishing the race. And Survivor is not that kind of a physical race where you cross the finish line you win, or a strength challenge like Worldâ€™s Strongest Man where theyâ€™re judged by a concrete criteria that is physical strength, or a national TV game show like American Idol where the majority of TV viewers phone in to vote and decide. When you boil down to it, Survivor is about playing the people/the contestants and the majority of those who end up in the jury decide the winner, so itâ€™s a mind game, a social game. Certainly reaching to the last day of Survivor is not the finish line, but just part of the game.
For the jury to vote one way or another, no matter how unpopular the votes may be, the jury gets the final say, not TV viewers. Thatâ€™s the game. Besides, TV viewers only get a glimpse of what goes on over there or what the Survivor editors want us to see for entertainment values. Viewers donâ€™t live with contestants 24/7, so what viewers see doesnâ€™t reflect the complete story. Voting based off of that incomplete information would not do contestants justice.
A bully? If you can be bullied you’re a weak adult and shouldn’t be on Survivor.
The gameplay Russell engages in is more entertaining than the gameplay Sandra engages in. The ratings show that. The incidents shown on the show show that. The vote for the most popular player showed that. It’s a television show. The purpose of the show is to gain ratings.
Benji – The first season Sandra won averaged 20.7 million viewers. The first season Russell lost averaged under 13.5 million. So the ratings don’t show any sort of preference for Russell. [They don’t show *anything* since the show had hire ratings back in those earlier seasons. But they don’t show any sort of advantage for Russell.] And while the purpose of the *show* is to gain ratings, the purpose of the *game* is to win “Survivor.” -Daniel
@What?, tell that to those girls who got bullied in Samoa and Heroes vs Villains, including Jerri and Danielle and excluding Sandra of course. Sandra nailed it with her “I’m against you, Russell.”
@Benji, more entertaining to watch does not warrant the winner of Survivor. That’s just silly. This isn’t American Idol.
“that I *am* the best”? So, Russell thinks he’s the best because America voted for him as the Player Of The Season, but guess what, Rupert came in second with only 2000 votes separating Russell from Rupert, and Rupert didn’t do much in Heroes vs Villains. So, what does that say about America’s vote? It had more to do with popularity (and eagerness on the fan’s side to vote) than who’s really the “best”.
He needs to keep his ego in check and admit his game play is flawed, instead of deflecting by bringing up Boston Rob. Both of these guys didn’t win because they back-stabbed too hard.
Russell even admitted he couldn’t change his personality to adapt to the game. That’s a sign of anything but the best player.
“But then I couldn’t. My personality would not allow it”
I think in Russell’s world, he’s playing like he’s on UFC, fighting his way to the top using brute force. That doesn’t sound like a smart player. Survivor is not a game in which you pummel your way through like a hard headed bull. The game requires finesse and wit, being able to use people to your advantage without people knowing. Whether you like it or not, it is a social game. And the motto, outwit outplay outlast, alludes to that. Though you can interpret the motto which ever way you want; that’s besides the point. Even Russell himself admitted that he couldn’t change his personality to adapt to the game. That doesn’t sound like the best player. The best player would be able to adapt to the game. That, not being able to adapt his personality to the game, also means that what you saw on TV really is how Russell is in real life. Google his criminal assault arrest for beating a woman. Maybe he truly belongs in UFC than Survivor.
Using the excuse that America voted for him as the Player Of The Season as proof that the game is flawed and that he’s the best player, Russell’s merely trying to deflect the obvious reality that he got 0 jury votes. Since Rupert came in second with only 2000 votes less than Russell’s in America’s vote out of millions of votes, America’s vote means anything but qualifying Russell as the best player, because Rupert simply didn’t perform up-to-par in this Heroes vs Villains. So, America’s vote was simply a popularity vote (or a vote on which player’s fans are more eager and wiling to phone in to vote), nothing more. Besides, it’s far from being objective of a vote since viewers only see what the editors want the viewers to see.
Other deflectors from Russell include using JT’s letter and Boston Rob’s not making to the jury as excuses to not confront the questions. Those are signs of a defeat, like a deer caught in the headlights, not characteristics of the best player. JT’s own mistake does not automatically mean Russell is the best. Boston Rob’s getting voted off early does not automatically mean what he said, about Russell playing to get to the end but not to win, is not valid. Some of the “strongest” players get voted off early because they’re a threat to weaker players. Russell pulling baseless ammo like these only diminishes his credibility.
I think in Russell’s mind, he thinks he’s playing a one-dimensional game, in which you play to the end and you lay it out to the jury how hard you’ve worked to get to the end, and you expect the jury to vote for you as the winner based on that criteria. However, this game Survivor is not as simple as perceived in Russell’s head. For Russell or anyone to win this game, not the one in his head, he needs to understand social dynamics. Looking back, he kind of did in Samoa, where he said going into his 1st game that his initial strategy was to create chaos within his tribe and let his tribe members fight it out and eliminate each other, while he sits back and rides to the top. Except, as the game progressed, he became the center of his own game. Even in Heroes vs Villains, he let his emotions cloud his judgment and became his own pawn of his own destructive game play. In the end, his game play was flawed, not the game. Survivor is not one-dimensional: you need to consider the consequences or end game while making decisions as you play. It does not mean be the nice guy. Just means be smart about your game play.
Now, he just needs to let go of his personality at the door (which he admitted that he couldn’t in Heroes vs Villains) and reinvent himself in the next game or reinvent his strategy to adapt to the game if he chooses to play again, instead of holding tightly to his pride and ego.
The 2nd paragraph may not be clear. Russell’s argument is that because he got 0 jury votes and won Player Of The Season, the two are contradicting, so there must be a flaw in the game and the jury’s decision must be wrong. However, going by Player Of The Season as the best player would be inaccurate since Rupert almost tied Russell in number of America’s votes (2000 or so votes is nothing compared to millions of total votes) and Rupert didn’t perform as hyped in Heroes vs Villains. Also, it’s not like Sandra got all 7 votes. It was a close split between Parvati and Sandra, so using the excuse of bitter jury had no credibility.
I admired Russell game play from Samoa because he was out there, dominating, but after watching Heroes vs Villains , I think he is only a one trick pony who does not allow himself to adapt or improve him game. He then constantly claims he’s the greatest but he still never won the game?? Russell needs to understand the “GAME” is much about eliminating competition as to gain respect from the Jury.
I liked Russell. Whether you think he played well or not, he was fun to watch. That’s just my opinion. The show isn’t just made for the people who play it, it’s made for the people who watch it, and I enjoyed watching Russell. He and Parvati together was excellent, and I wish things had gone differently, I wish they could’ve stuck together a little longer. Her keeping the idol the secret and him getting rid of Dannielle were big mistakes on both their parts, in my eyes. I think if they stuck together they might’ve done better in finale councel, somehow.
Russell is the worse person that I saw on tv.
This guy is such a jerk! I can’t understand how people love him. Yes it makes the show interesting but a few times you get sick in the stomach watching and hearing him. If people admire villains it is because we are in a sick world where the word “nice” means “retarded”.
If he was castaway with other people on an island they would end up killing him.
He uses every dirty trick in the book and he is so full of himself. That’s not an intelligent player and he will never win at the end of the day. I watched him to remind myself how sick people can be and to find out how far some people would go for money. Russell sold his soul and he will never get it back. Poor little man. I hope his wife left because she made a big mistake by marrying him.
I 100% would have voted for Russell to win!! He is an incredible player, and he was robbed both times. Easily the best player who never won.
I would have voted for parvati or Sandra as well it was obvious he wasn’t going to get any votes