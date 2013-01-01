HitFix Predictions for 2013: ‘Avengers 2,’ Meryl Streep, ‘Jersey Shore’

Welcome to 2013. While a new year is full of exciting new surprises in the world of entertainment there are some things we know for sure: no Olympics, no presidential elections, no more “Dark Knight” and only eight more episodes of “Breaking Bad.” Happily, “Walking Dead,” “Mad Men,” “Game of Thrones,” “Iron Man 3” and new albums from Eminem and Lady Gaga are on the way. Still, a new year means an inevitable slew of predictions and the HitFix staff has eight that we feel pretty confidently about. Click on the story gallery below for our expectations for “Netflix,” the future of the “Avengers” membership, Meryl Streep’s Oscar chances and more.

Feel confident about any of your own 2013 predictions? Tell us what you think in the comments section.