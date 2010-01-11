2010 Grammy predictions for Best Female Pop Vocal: Beyonce v. Taylor Swift

Let the countdown to the Grammys begin! The 52nd Grammy Awards take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Seldom have the leading Grammy nominees dovetailed so perfectly with commercial popularity. The top nominees this year are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady GaGa and Kanye West.
Each week day between now and Jan. 29, we”ll take a Grammy category and swirl it around, dissect it and decipher whom we believe will win. We take a look at the ladies first because we have a feeling that the night is going to be all about a showdown between Beyonce and Taylor Swift (Someone better go ahead and sedate West now).
Nominees for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance:
Adele, “Hometown Glory”
Beyonce, “Halo”
Katy Perry, “Hot N Cold”
Pink, “Sober”
Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”
Before we start, a little clarification here. A song cannot be nominated in more than one field. For example, Swift”s “You Belong With Me” cannot be nominated here and for best female country vocal performance. (That”s why her tune, “White Horse,” is slotted in that spot). The exception is that a tune can be nominated for song and/or record of the year in the general categories and still be eligible in a genre field. Are you confused yet? Welcome to the Grammys.
Guess who”s missing in this category? Lady GaGa. “Poker Face” is up for best dance recording, so it couldn”t get a nod, but why not “Love Game” or “Paparazzi?” As far as who is actually nominated, Adele is handsdown the best vocalist in this category, but “Hometown Glory” is from “19,” and that project got its due last year. The Grammy voters didn”t see fit to even give Perry a best new artist nod last year, so they aren”t going to go for her here. This is a race between Beyonce and Swift. Swift is not a particularly strong singer, but that doesn”t seem to matter anymore. “Halo” is nice, but doesn”t feel like a particularly inspired performance by Beyonce.
Predicted Winner: Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me.”
Swift shouldn’t even be in the Country category. There is nothing about her that is Country anymore, not that there ever was. Beyonce should win. She can at least actually sing.
i think your wrong she actually is from the country
Hmm I’m don’t really agree with this at all. I thought the obvious winner would be Beyonce. It’s a power ballad (grammys love those), her vocals are flawless,and well…Taylor Swift isn’t exactly the best singer in the world. I’m gonna say Beyonce.
The best singer in the category is Beyonce, then Adele. And you’re crazy if you think Swift can win over either of them in a vocal category.
I think Adele will pull an upset and win this! Although, it really isn’t an upset because “hometown glory” is such a beautiful song with haunting vocals! No, weird studio crap added just pure richness in her voice.
I love Adele but Beyonce will never lose any vocal competition “handsdown.” She can compete with the best and outsing most. This should go to HALO, inspired and flawless.