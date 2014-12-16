HitFix’s 2014 Oscar Power List: Where do Scott Rudin and Amy Pascal land?

#Steven Spielberg #Leonardo DiCaprio #Oscars 2015
12.16.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

If you've ever been curious about the sometimes enigmatic machinery and inner workings of Hollywood's Oscar season, about its various players and how they impact the industry and business, HitFix has you covered. We're pleased to unveil the second annual Oscar Power List.

With all the other “power lists” you find in magazines and online surveying this or that cross-section of the industry, we at HitFix recognized an opportunity to shed more light on this sliver of the industry. Power brokers, influential artists, intrepid businessmen and women and creative strategists populate the Oscar landscape, and all of them are cogs in a massive wheel that turns with purpose each and every fall. Many of them our non-industry readers have heard of, others lurk behind the scenes and out of the spotlight, but all of them are of value in their own way.

There has obviously been plenty of slipping and sliding since last year's inaugural list of 30 top names was unveiled. Our own little formula for sussing out the order is one based on influence, pedigree and relevance. New faces have joined the party and others have stepped out of this particular spotlight, perhaps just for a time.

So without further ado, check out HitFix's 2014 Oscar Power List for a snapshot of this corner of the industry here and now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg#Leonardo DiCaprio#Oscars 2015
TAGSAmy Pascallgeorge clooneyHARVEY WEINSTEINIn ContentionLeonardo DiCaprioMARTIN SCORSESEMEGAN ELLISONmeryl streepOscars 2015SCOTT RUDINsteven spielberg

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP