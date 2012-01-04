‘Hobbit’ actor nabs major role in ‘Star Trek’ sequel

Another star on the rise this year appears to be Benedict Cumberbatch, the blonde-haired British actor who recently played key parts in both Spielberg’s “War Horse” (as Major Stewart) and Tomas Alfredson’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” opposite Gary Oldman, in addition to landing the motion-capture role of Smaug the Dragon in Peter Jackson’s two “Hobbit” films (he’s also voicing the part of The Necromancer in the prequels).
Now it appears that another high-profile director – namely J.J. Abrams, coming off a big hit with last year’s “Super 8” – fancies Cumberbatch quite a bit as well, as according to Deadline the filmmaker has cast him in a major role (no word yet on what the role is, exactly) in his long-awaited “Star Trek” sequel, due for release on May 17, 2013 in 3D. Cumberbatch will star opposite returning cast members Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Anton Yelchin, among others.
Perhaps Cumberbatch’s most significant role to date has been playing the title character in the BBC’s highly-successful “Sherlock Holmes” TV series, the second season of which will be broadcast on PBS beginning in May for American audiences. The show’s first season was nominated for four Emmys last year, including “Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special” for the episode “A Study in Pink”. It also won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Drama Series.
So, will Cumberbatch be playing a hero or a villain in the upcoming sci-fi follow-up? Weigh in with your predictions below…
Hated this guy ever since Atonement
Reply to comment…sorry to read this. He really is quiet versatile, although the Atonement character was a creep. Give him another shot. Quite brilliant, he is. His Frankenstein was amazing too.
AHH!!! I didn’t even realize that was him until your comment. Yeah, he was slimy in that role but I loved him in “Sherlock” without even making the connection. Guess that’s the sign of a good actor, huh?
Loved this guy ever since Sherlock. Sorry, John.
Brain headed alien.
Kahn.
Kahn. Gotta be Kahn.
As long as he’s not playing KHAN!
ever since i saw him Sherlock i thought he would have been great as the Next Doctor in Doctor Who but i also think he was brilliant as Sherlock
They do know the show is called “Sherlock” and not “Sherlock Holmes” right? Anyway, Sherlock is BRILLIANT. Way too much time between seasons though!! The wait for series 2 has been ridiculous.
Khan may be a stretch (a tad un-PC for hollywood these days, though I’m sure BC could do it), but since the Romulans were big in the first one, I’ll bet the Klingons are on deck. I wouldn’t mind seeing a nod to TNG and watch BC do a razor sharp take on Q…