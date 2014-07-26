‘Hobbit’ stars Andy Serkis and Lee Pace make a late night visit to Comic Con fans in line

#SDCC #Lord of the Rings #Ian McKellen
07.26.14 4 years ago

You never know who you'll run into while in line at the San Diego Comic Con.

“The Hobbit” fans were already lined up for today's panel at 2 a.m. last night, when co-stars Andy Serkis and Lee Pace stopped by for a visit. 

The actors met with fans posed for photos and signed autographs in advance of what will be the last MIddle Earth panel at the Con (unless Peter Jackson decides to stretch out the franchise even more).

The Warner Bros. panel “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” took place early today in Hall H.

The final film of the “Lord of the Rings” prequel trilogy also stars Ian McKellen, Luke Evans, Orlando Bloom, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Evangeline Lilly and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Here are some more photos from Twitter:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” opens December 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#Lord of the Rings#Ian McKellen
TAGSANDY SERKISbattle of the five armiesBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHCOMIC-CON 2014GANDALFIAN MCKELLENLEE PACElegolasLORD OF THE RINGSLUKE EVANSMartin FreemanMiddle EarthORLANDO BLOOMpeter jacksonRICHARD ARMITAGESDCCThe Hobbit

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP