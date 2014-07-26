‘Hobbit’ stars Andy Serkis and Lee Pace make a late night visit to Comic Con fans in line

You never know who you'll run into while in line at the San Diego Comic Con.

“The Hobbit” fans were already lined up for today's panel at 2 a.m. last night, when co-stars Andy Serkis and Lee Pace stopped by for a visit.

The actors met with fans posed for photos and signed autographs in advance of what will be the last MIddle Earth panel at the Con (unless Peter Jackson decides to stretch out the franchise even more).

The Warner Bros. panel “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” took place early today in Hall H.

The final film of the “Lord of the Rings” prequel trilogy also stars Ian McKellen, Luke Evans, Orlando Bloom, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Evangeline Lilly and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Here are some more photos from Twitter:

Hello #SDCC2014 ! Got to meet some of the amazing fans waiting in line for Saturday's Hall H panel! @TheHobbitMovie pic.twitter.com/BVjGNXull9 – Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) July 26, 2014

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” opens December 17.