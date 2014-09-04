Hollywood and the comedy world react to the death of Joan Rivers

It's hard to believe, but legendary comic Joan Rivers is gone. Following is a roundup of reactions from around the entertainment community.

RIP the mighty Joan Rivers. Funny & fearless. Truly one of a kind. – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 4, 2014

we lost a great one in @Joan_Rivers – she was funny all the way to the end – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers!!! Oh Noooo!!! – Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) September 4, 2014

My friend Joan Rivers has passed away once again to quote Billy Crystal… There are no words. Bon Voyage Joan ???? – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) September 4, 2014

My heart is broken. Joan Rivers RIP. Gone way too soon. All my thoughts & prayers are with Melissa & her family. – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 4, 2014

A legend, a friend, a mentor, an icon, and wildly funny. One of a kind. RIP #JoanRivers @joan_rivers pic.twitter.com/jnAC5G4AQo – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 4, 2014

Heaven just got a whole lot funnier. #RIPJoan – Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 4, 2014

My friend. RIPJoanRivers – Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) September 4, 2014

Sending love to my pal, Joan Rivers. – Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 29, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers. A force of nature. – Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) September 4, 2014

RIP the inimitable Joan Rivers. One of the greats. – Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) September 4, 2014

RIP #JoanRivers – a trail blazing force in comedy who never suffered fools & wasn't shy about speaking her mind. Condolences to loved ones – Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers. People don't know what a pioneer she was. Check out her documentary. Beautiful and heart breaking. Be at peace, Joan. – Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers has died, her daughter Melissa says. “My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh.” pic.twitter.com/8SYbgumrDU – Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers. She was so damn funny. – Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) September 4, 2014

I always liked Joan Rivers in a general way. But when I saw her do standup in a small club I was truly blown away. Force of nature. RIP. – David Wain (@davidwain) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers. – Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers will always be a pioneer. She paved the way for a lot of comedians. I”m very sad she”s gone. pic.twitter.com/i1uE9fyHMh – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers was fucking awesome. RIP – Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 4, 2014

Goodbye, Joan. You deserved a louder death. #RIPJoanRivers – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 4, 2014

We will miss you @Joan_Rivers. What you did in your life was absolutely remarkable. Your rep for kindness to everyone was completely true – Joel McHale (@joelmchale) September 4, 2014

#RIPJoanRivers A true legend and Pioneer for women in comedy. pic.twitter.com/tkSKHRWuvD – The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan. What a tough trailblazing lady. We've lost so much laughter this year. – josh groban (@joshgroban) September 4, 2014

I think if twitter has taught us all one thing, it's that there's a little wannabe Joan Rivers in all of us. – Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers. You made us laugh and happy. – Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) September 4, 2014

Rest in peace, Joan. – Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) September 4, 2014

My heart is torn in half. She wasn't done. #Joan http://t.co/XH87wAT4Mb – Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 4, 2014

My love to @MelRivers. A brave daughter. – Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers has died. What a sad ending to a brilliant and tragi-comic life; one of the bravest, and funniest of all. – Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 4, 2014

RIP to the funniest, most hardworking lady in the biz. You will be missed @Joan_Rivers! – Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 4, 2014

Did not want it to happen this way or this soon, but I am ready to step into Joan Rivers' shoes. Loved her. – Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 4, 2014

I can't even comprehend the fact that I was @Joan_Rivers last best dressed on @e_FashionPolice. It was a dream come true. Thank you Joan. – Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 4, 2014

I loved Joan Rivers. A trailblazing funny lady. Have fun up there. #RIPJoan – Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 4, 2014

Love Her or Hate Her, we're gonna Miss JOAN RIVERS! I always Respected her go for broke humor. One of a kind.R.I.P. – Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 4, 2014

I told Maron I'd have a zinger when Joan died. But I didn't think she ever would. She felt eternal, and anyway, zingers are her territory. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 4, 2014

I am so sad. May I live my life as full as #JoanRivers did. Today is a sad day, but I will try and laugh to honor her #CanWeTalk #RIPJoan – Sarah Michelle (@RealSMG) September 4, 2014

JoanRivers- funny, in spite of being told she wasn't allowed to be. #Pioneer – Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) September 4, 2014

Very sad to learn about Joan Rivers, a pioneer for women in comedy. – ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers – we will miss the voice of reason and laughter on fashion's red carpet – Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) September 4, 2014

rip Joan Rivers :'( the MOST fabulous and hilarious. Frankie and I saw her live and met her multiple… http://t.co/2n9jlUvYNw – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 4, 2014

My fav joke in “A Piece if Work” looking at the wine's vintage and saying “May” Relevant and funny all the way to the end. Thank you Joan. – Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers once told me she would die before she'd ever apologize for a joke. I'm glad she made it. – Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) September 4, 2014

This was 4 weeks ago. She was a joy. I'll never forget her and will miss her terribly. RIP Joan Rivers. A legend. pic.twitter.com/v9vu9PALnd – billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 4, 2014

RIP Joan Rivers. Being publicly told that my dress is hideous will never feel quite as awesome. You will be truly missed. – Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 4, 2014

@Joan_Rivers Godspeed my sweet. Thanks for all the laughs. Thanks for all the love. I miss you already. – Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 4, 2014

Joan Rivers was a huge presence in American comedy forever. She was one of a kind and will be a great loss to all who loved humor. R.I.P. – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 4, 2014

The world will miss your incredible wit @Joan_Rivers. I sure loved getting to know you. Rest in Peace you hilarious soul. – Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 4, 2014

Burst into tears and barely know the woman.. Always hard when one of the indomitable ones go. #RIPJoanRivers #legend – Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) September 4, 2014

Terrible news about Joan Rivers. I was lucky enough to meet her a few months ago. She was still as comedically relevant as anyone. – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 4, 2014

