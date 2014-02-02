Hollywood and the world reacts to the death of Philip Seymour Hoffman

02.02.14 5 years ago

The entertainment world lost an amazing actor today with the sudden passing of Philip Seymour Hoffman.  The Oscar winner had been working in Hollywood for over 20 years and the shock and sadness from friends and colleagues came quick.

Additionally, Lionsgate has released a statement on his passing and participation in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.”

“Devastated about Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Absolutely beside myself. His enormity of talent paled in comparison to the BEAUTY of his soul. I wish he could’ve loved himself as much and as passionately as we loved him. God bless him and his family! Fly with the angels Phil!!!”
– Viola Davis

“There are no words. It’s just terrible.”
– George Clooney

“I’m so shocked, and so sad hearing of Philip Seymour Hoffman”s death. I enjoyed playing with him on the Big Lebowski. He was such a wonderful guy, and so damn talented, a real treasure. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
– Jeff Bridges

“Hearing that Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away came as much as a shock to me as to anyone else i”d imagine. We spent some time together only 2 weeks ago and he seemed in a good place despite some issues he had to deal with. He was not only the most gifted actor i ever worked with (and judging by the legacy he leaves behind i am certain i share this with most if not all directors who were fortunate enough to work with him), he had also become an incredibly inspiring and supportive friend. i am so terribly sad as i find it impossible to comprehend what happened today and to collect my thoughts properly. I have to think about Mimi and the children and i wish them much strength coping with the loss of this truly great man as a father and partner.”

– Anton Corbijn, director, A MOST WANTED MAN (2014)

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Spike Lee, who directed Hoffman in the film “The 25th Hour” posted this image from the film on his Instagram account.

Around The Web

TAGSCELEBRITY DEATHSPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP