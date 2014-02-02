Hollywood and the world reacts to the death of Philip Seymour Hoffman

The entertainment world lost an amazing actor today with the sudden passing of Philip Seymour Hoffman. The Oscar winner had been working in Hollywood for over 20 years and the shock and sadness from friends and colleagues came quick.

Additionally, Lionsgate has released a statement on his passing and participation in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.”

“Devastated about Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Absolutely beside myself. His enormity of talent paled in comparison to the BEAUTY of his soul. I wish he could’ve loved himself as much and as passionately as we loved him. God bless him and his family! Fly with the angels Phil!!!”

– Viola Davis

“There are no words. It’s just terrible.”

– George Clooney

“I’m so shocked, and so sad hearing of Philip Seymour Hoffman”s death. I enjoyed playing with him on the Big Lebowski. He was such a wonderful guy, and so damn talented, a real treasure. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

– Jeff Bridges

“Hearing that Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away came as much as a shock to me as to anyone else i”d imagine. We spent some time together only 2 weeks ago and he seemed in a good place despite some issues he had to deal with. He was not only the most gifted actor i ever worked with (and judging by the legacy he leaves behind i am certain i share this with most if not all directors who were fortunate enough to work with him), he had also become an incredibly inspiring and supportive friend. i am so terribly sad as i find it impossible to comprehend what happened today and to collect my thoughts properly. I have to think about Mimi and the children and i wish them much strength coping with the loss of this truly great man as a father and partner.”

– Anton Corbijn, director, A MOST WANTED MAN (2014)

Philip Seymour Hoffman — he was the best of the best — seems impossible that he’s gone. http://t.co/gxTOXdFgcJ – James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With great sadness we remember a talent lost too soon, our thoughts are with those nearest to Philip Seymour Hoffman http://t.co/0DxaHObpGO – SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Philip Seymour Hoffman. This is so unbearably sad. – Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I had the privilege of being in Magnolia & Hoffman’s performance in that movie was stunning. Gave Tom Cruise a run for his money IMHO. #RIP – Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We lost one of the greats today. Philip Seymour Hoffman RIP my friend. You will be missed always and forever. – Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Very sad news today on Philip Seymour Hoffman. I met him at Sundance and told him what a fan I was. One of the all time greats. So sad – Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Philip Seymour Hoffman built characters out of flesh and fire. We’ve lost one of the best. Gutted. – Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Philip Seymour Hoffman was such a great gift to the world. I am silenced to tears. – Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman. Incredible talent. He will be missed. – Will Ferrell (@Will___Ferrell) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shocked to hear of Phillip Seymour Hoffman”s death. If you missed him as Willy Loman, you missed a Willy Loman for all time. – Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Such shocking & sad news. RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman. One of the greatest actors of a generation and a sweet, funny & humble man. – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Just hearing about Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Devastating. What an amazingly gifted actor. RIP – Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PSH was one of the most wonderful people I ever knew. Please take away from this horror to get help if you need it. – Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WTF!!!!philip-seymour-hoffman-found-dead-in-his-apartment, a truly great actor… Gone.. I hope someone says hey whoop it’s a hoax.. R.I.P – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Very sad to read of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s passing. Keeping his family & friends in my thoughts. – Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

R.I.P. Philip Seymour Hoffman. One of the greats of his generation. – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dear Philip, a beautiful beautiful soul. For the most sensitive among us the noise can be too much. Bless your heart. ;^{ – Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rest in Peace, Philip Seymour Hoffman. You’ll always be remembered as one of the greatest in your craft. – Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of Actor® recipient Philip Seymour Hoffman pic.twitter.com/Hzt7faqsTt – SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PSH – I am genuinely shocked, saddened and speechless. A truly wonderful man, with a magical touch. My hero. Thoughts are with his family. – Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Phillip Seymour Hoffman was a genius, brave and sweet. Can’t believe he’s gone. Huge loss. My deepest sympathy for his wife and children. – Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Terrible news. What a nice and unbelievably talented guy. – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Can’t believe the news about Phil Hoffman. One of the most charming, understated and generous men i’ve worked with. And my favourite actor. – chris o’dowd (@BigBoyler) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman. So sad. Such a great talent. – Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My heart is broken, my mind is racing. My idol has died and I am so confused and sad by this tragic loss. RIP #philipseymourhoffman – Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Beautiful beautiful man. We have lost so much joy to something so joyless. RIP PSH. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Spike Lee, who directed Hoffman in the film “The 25th Hour” posted this image from the film on his Instagram account.