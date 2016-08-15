Holy Ant-Man, Batman! Paul Rudd’s Hot Toys figure looks JUST like Ben Affleck

Paul Rudd suited up as Ant-Man for Marvel in 2015 and then again in Captain America: Civil War. But could the actor be pulling triple duty as Batman? No, but his new Hot Toys figure suggests he and Ben Affleck have more in common than we thought.

If you're not familiar with them, Hot Toys creates the most fantastic figures of movie characters and more. The likenesses aren't always perfect but most of the time they're pretty impressive. Remember that Daisy Ridley Star Wars: The Force Awakens figure?

Well, the company is putting out a second Rudd Ant-Man based on his Civil War appearance. Here's the description:

The movie-accurate Ant-Man collectible figure is specially crafted based on the film featuring a newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man in the movie, an interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function, meticulously tailored new Ant-Man suit, an Ant-Man miniature figure, detailed accessories and a Captain America: Civil War themed figure stand.

Twitter user Quincy Ross noticed something – in this new figure, Ant-Man looks a hell of a lot like Batman.

No seriously though, this is really creepy.

I think the main issue on the new figure is the lack of emotion. For comparison, here's the previous Hot Toys figure of Rudd's Ant-Man that actually looks like Rudd.

It's all in that small grin.

This isn't the first time Rudd has been compared to Affleck (before this, I admit I never saw it). In 2008's Role Models there's even a running gag about them looking the same. While promoting Role Models they had Rudd perform a scene from Armageddon, and he's even got the voice down.