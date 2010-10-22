Home Shopping bringing Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey together

10.23.10 8 years ago

Sandra Bullock is heading back to work. She’s currently choosing between Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” or Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” as her next film and could follow it up with a reunion with her “Proposal” director Anne Fletcher on a new untitled comedy.  Today, an even more intriguing project hit Bullock’s dance card. 

Variety is reporting that Bullock will join Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey in an untitled project from “Sex and the City’s” Michael Patrick King.  According to the trade, the Universal Pictures comedy will be set in the world of home shopping network and the  “mania” the characters experience with “marriages, marketing and the media.” 

There is no greenlight for the project yet, but if it occurs it would be Winfrey’s first on screen role since “Beloved” in 1999.  She has, however,  provided her vocal talents to “Charlotte’s Web,” “Bee Movie” and “The Princess and the Frog” in the decade since.

Streep and Bullock have never starred in the same movie before, but had a memorable kiss on the small screen during last year’s 2010 Critic’s Choice Awards. 
 

TAGSEXTREMELY LOUD AND INCREDIBLY CLOSEGRAVITYmeryl streepOPRAH WINFREYSANDRA BULLOCKTHE PROPOSAL

