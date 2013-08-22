‘Homeland’ teases season 3 with new posters and a new trailer: Watch

“Homeland” fans have 5 new reasons to re-pledge their allegiance to Showtime. 

The cable network today released 4 new posters and an enigmatic teaser for the acclaimed political thriller’s upcoming third season. 

While the posters (below) speak for themselves, the highly-stylized short teaser video reminds viewers how the show’s trio of stars (Claire Danes, Damien Lewis and Mandy Patinkin) can bring an intensity to their characters even without dialogue. 

Set to Adele’s sparse cover of the Cure’s “Lovesong,” it starts out a bit like an old Calvin Klein ad full of startled expressions — that is until the guns show up.

Watch it here:

Although not featured in the clip, series vets Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Sarita Choudhoury, Tracy Letts, Jackson Pace, Morgan Saylor and F. Murray Abraham are also returning.

The third season of “Homeland” premieres on September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT 

Check out the posters here:

