Homer Simpson’s Ice Bucket Challenge is a total disaster

and 08.27.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Never let it be said that Homer J. Simpson doesn”t have a social conscience. Also, never let it be said that he passed up an opportunity to stick it to Ned Flanders.

Responding to the viral sensation with impressive speed – this isn”t “South Park,” you know; animation typically takes time – Fox has released a video of Homer embracing the spirit, if not the actual title, of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. All right, maybe a glass of water isn”t in keeping with the spirit.

However, in grand “Simpsons” tradition, even that doesn”t turn out well for him …

