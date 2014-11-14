Honda mercilessly preys on your 80s nostalgia in their new holiday commercials

11.14.14

Move over Thanksgiving, Christmas commercials wait for no man! In what has become an annual tradition, Honda is revving up their terribly pun-ladened “Happy Honda Days” sale. But this year, things are getting insidious.

No longer content to mangle Christmas carols, Honda”s marketing people reached deep into our childhoods and pulled out the still-beating heart of nostalgia past. Then they mixed it with rampant consumerism, threw in a dash of “Robot Chicken” snark for flavor, and unleash these monstrosities upon an unwitting public.

You”re going to watch them. All six of them. You know you are. And you”ll hate yourself just a little bit when you”re done.  

#1. Skeletor

#2. Jem and G.I. Joe

#3. Gumby and Pokey

#4. Strawberry Shortcake

#5. Little People

#6 Stretch Armstrong

Welp, that's three minutes you'll never get back.

Around The Web

TAGS80s nostalgiaGUMBYhappy honda daysholiday commercialsHONDAJEMLITTLE PEOPLESkeletorStrawberry ShortcakeSTRETCH ARMSTRONG

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP