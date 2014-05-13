Honest 1998 ‘Godzilla’ Trailer: Bueller?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I don't know if you ever saw the 1998 “Godzilla,” but I'll be honest: I had no idea it was this insane a travesty. I knew it was no classic, but the “comic” choices in it were apparently abominations. In this “honest trailer” from Screen Junkies, we learn about Godzilla's halitosis, Matthew Broderick's knowledge of worms, the most embarrassing “French” characters you'll ever see, and the contrived exasperation of one Maria Pitillo.