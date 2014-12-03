Honest Trailer for ‘Dawn of the Start of the Planet of the Apes: Origins’

Though not the longest movie title of all time (that honor goes to 1991 horror spoof “Night of the Day of the Dawn of the Son of the Bride of the Return of the Revenge of the Terror of the Attack of the Evil, Mutant, Alien, Flesh Eating, Hellbound, Zombified Living Dead Part 2: In Shocking 2D”) “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is still a mouthful. But would you expect anything less than grandeur from a film that about both literal and figurative power struggles? One that also features chimpanzees fighting tanks?

Of course not!

Screen Junkies lampoons 2014″s “thinking man”s blockbuster” in their latest Honest Trailer.