Screen Junkies have really made a name for themselves with series like “Honest Trailers.” In four minutes or less, they can skewer any Hollywood film upon the barbs of witty commentary. Until now.

Enter “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” A film so tightly written even those who's only task is to bring movie tropes to their knees have a hard time finding fault in it. Everyone hold on, it's time to break out the nitpicking!