“Fight Club” is certainly a one-of-a-kind movie, but is it a flawless one? Honest Trailers dissected the '99 Pitt/Norton classic and realized that the premise of the film ends up being pretty hypocritical. We can agree that Helena Bonham Carter is, indeed, foreshadowing her role as the Corpse Bride here.

(P.S. The only actor with an Oscar in this movie is Jared Leto. Proceed.)