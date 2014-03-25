Before 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' hits theaters, step back to a time of analog control, complete with buttons and dials and levers of dubious use. Screen Junkies invites us all to remember that the first 'Captain America' was basically just a really long trailer for Joss Whedon's 'Avengers.'
Honest Trailers Shines The Harsh Light Of Truth On ‘Captain America’
03.25.14
