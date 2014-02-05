Honest Trailers Takes on ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Poor Thor, he just can’t escape the mediocrity of his own franchise. There’s nothing wrong with these movies, they are perfectly adequate, as Screen Junkies points out. Which is fine. The only thing they really forgot in this trailer is how much this film knows its audience. Yeah, yeah, yeah…save the Nine Realms, whatever Marvel. Give us more Tom Hiddleston and shirtless Chris Hemsworth and shush.

