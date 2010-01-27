‘Hope for Haiti Now’ becomes first digital-only album to top Billboard 200

“Hope for Haiti Now” becomes the first digital-only album in the 54-year history of the Billboard 200 to debut at No. 1.

The set, culled from the mega-million raising Jan. 22 telethon, boasts appearances by Madonna, Jay -Z, Rihanna, Beyonce, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and more.

The album sold 171,000 copies, according to Billboard. That was almost more 100,000 more than the No. 2 set, Susan Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream,” which sees a 12% boost in sales following her appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Two other debuts land in the Top 10: Spoon”s “Transference” comes in at No. 4 (notching a new high for the band), while another compilation, “2010 Grammy Nominees,” comes in at No. 5.