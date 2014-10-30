Horror at the Oscars! 10 horror-ish films that should have been nominated for Best Picture

Halloween is tomorrow! Did you pick out your costume yet? If you're stuck, HitFix has a few ideas for you. In the meantime, here's something else to chew on.
Horror and the Oscars don't tend to go hand in hand. One of the most amazing anomalies of the circuit is the dominance of “The Silence of the Lambs” in 1991, but there remains a whole slew of horror films that were marked by as much aesthetic and formal value as any number of award winners. But they were just passed over. Genre bias? Maybe. Therefore, if you set out to make a list of horror films that should have been nominated for Best Picture, it's very possible that list just ends up looking like any number of “best horror films” lists.
But we've given it our best stab here. Assuming all eras equal – as in, a Best Picture realm that has room for up to 10 nominees – there are plenty that deserved to slide in. Additionally, we're not being too terribly religious about the definition of “horror” here. So if something strikes you as more a thriller, just go with it.
What are your favorite horror films? Which horror films deserved way more love at the Oscars than they got? Tell us in the comments section!
As if there could be any other number 1. Good list. Like the “Pan’s Labyrinth” mention. Now that there’s a Criterion, I hope to be seeing “The Innocents” soon.
Even still…
That damn doctor at the end of “Psycho” — he really does stop the movie cold. An all-time film for sure. But, seriously, what the hell, Hitch?
Hitch wanted to end the movie with the face of the dead Mrs Bates, but Universal decided that the Public needed some sort of explanation for Norman, so the Doctor scene was tacked on.
However, Hitch got his own way by superimposing Mrs Bates’ skull over the face of Norman when he looks into the camera at the end.
Thanks. Thought I might’ve read that somewhere. Wasn’t sure.
Get it right, 28 Days Later did not have any Zombies in it. They were “infected” and not even dead.
In interviews, Boyle has mentioned zombies when referring to “28 Days Later” and the sequel. I’m sure if the director can move past technicalities, you can :)
Actually, Rosemary’s Baby does not seem dated. It holds up remarkably well in just about every way.
I second this, I don’t feel that “Rosemary’s Baby” is dated at all. Although I must add that, in response to the gallery’s mentioning of it, Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet” also holds up very well today. “Oliver!” would be the one I’d take out for Polanski’s film.
Thirded. Rosemary’s Baby is in my top 10 all time. It’s the greatest horror movie ever, and in a dead heat with 2001 for best movie of that year. It’s remarkable how scary it is without once using anything resembling a jump scare. Also, greatest dream sequences ever put to film. It gets funnier every time I watch it – Cassavetes and Sidney Blackmer don’t get enough credit for how hilarious they are in the thing.
I third this. The fact that Mia Farrow wasn’t nominated for Best Actress is ridiculous to me, especially when Ruth Gordon won for Supporting Actress.
Just noticed Paul’s reply. I Fourth it then!
For me, Psycho and Pan’s Labyrinth are the best films of their respective years (Vertigo is as well).
This member of the “Vertigo legions” also prefers Rebecca, Strangers on a Train, Shadow of a Doubt, To Catch a Thief and Rope to Psycho. It’s that ending, among other things.
Go with God.
Thanks, padre!
Brian De Palma’s Carrie is, in my humble but considered opinion, the best movie of all time.
Don’t knock “Fanny”. I liked “Fanny”. Now, “The Guns of Navarone”… I have no idea how that was nominated.