Horror at the Oscars! 10 horror-ish films that should have been nominated for Best Picture

Halloween is tomorrow! Did you pick out your costume yet? If you're stuck, HitFix has a few ideas for you. In the meantime, here's something else to chew on.

Horror and the Oscars don't tend to go hand in hand. One of the most amazing anomalies of the circuit is the dominance of “The Silence of the Lambs” in 1991, but there remains a whole slew of horror films that were marked by as much aesthetic and formal value as any number of award winners. But they were just passed over. Genre bias? Maybe. Therefore, if you set out to make a list of horror films that should have been nominated for Best Picture, it's very possible that list just ends up looking like any number of “best horror films” lists.

But we've given it our best stab here. Assuming all eras equal – as in, a Best Picture realm that has room for up to 10 nominees – there are plenty that deserved to slide in. Additionally, we're not being too terribly religious about the definition of “horror” here. So if something strikes you as more a thriller, just go with it.

