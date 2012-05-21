Watch: Hot Chip, Peter Serafinowicz and Reggie Watts combine for ‘Night and Day’

If the Hot Chip video for banger “Night and Day” were a movie, I’d watch the hell out of it.

The clip was directed by actor Peter Serafinowicz and utilizes polar-opposite recruits Reggie Watts and supermodel Lara Stone to man the spaceship. Their combination is well til it ends well. (Read my obsessive interview with comedian/musican Watts here.)

And precisely occurs on this ship? What is their mission? I don’t know, but now my mission is to abduct the choreographer, in order to learn step-by-step Gaga style. What genius it took to make hooded robes out of actual hoodies and for a sexy ritual dance for a half-man-sized egg god, the eye of the yin and yang…divine, intergalactic styling.

“Many animals were harmed during the making of this video. Regrettably, none of them made the final edit,” said Serafinowicz of the clip on Vevo.

“Night and Day” is off of Hot Chip’s “In Our Head,” due June 12.