‘Hot in Cleveland,’ Betty White get a third season on TV Land

Feeling a Betty White deficiency in your life?

TV Land has ordered a 22-episode third season for SAG Award-winning comedy “Hot in Cleveland.”

The sitcom, which put TV Land on the original comedy map, is the highest rated and most watched series in network history, averaging 3.2 million total viewers.

In addition to its fairly robust (albeit down from Season One) audition, “Hot in Cleveland” earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and saw Betty White win a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

“The chemistry that this cast has with each other is undeniable so we are excited to bring ‘Hot in Cleveland” back for another season,” states Larry W. Jones, president of TV Land. “Our viewers will be thrilled with all that is in store for next season – amazing storylines, smart and hilarious writing and even more beloved guest stars!”

Such enthusiasm!

“Hot in Cleveland” will begin third season production his summer.