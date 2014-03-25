‘House of Cards’ Corey Stoll to join Edgar Wrights ‘Ant-Man’

03.25.14
(CBR) Variety reports that “House of Cards” actor Corey Stoll is currently in negotiations to join Edgar Wright's “Ant-Man” in an unspecified role. If cast, Stoll would be the latest actor confirmed to join the long-anticipated Marvel Studios film, which currently stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.
Though best known for his role as Representative Peter Russo in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “House of Cards,” Stoll has had many recurring roles in television procedurals, and also played Ernest Hemingway in “Midnight in Paris” and has been cast as Dr. Ephraim Goodweather in FX's “The Strain” pilot.
Stoll joining “Ant-Man” would make him the third male actor to join the film, which has yet to officially announce a female lead. Among names rumored to be in contention are “Lost” alum Evangeline Lilly and “Parks and Recreation” actress Rashida Jones.
With a script by Wright and Joe Cornish, “Ant-Man” hits theaters July 17, 2015.

