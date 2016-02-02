‘House of Cards’ is getting a touch of ‘Suicide Squad’

Joel Kinnaman, a.k.a. Robocop (2014), a.k.a. Suicide Squad's Rick Flag, will soon be making his way to Washington.

Netflix announced that Kinnaman will be appearing in Season 4 of House of Cards, where he will … sit at a table across from Frank Underwood. Seriously, that's all we know so far, and it's only because that's what Kinnaman's character is doing in the one photo Netflix deigned to release.

See?

House of Cards returns on March 4.