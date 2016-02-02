‘House of Cards’ is getting a touch of ‘Suicide Squad’

#House of Cards #Netflix
02.02.16 2 years ago

Joel Kinnaman, a.k.a. Robocop (2014), a.k.a. Suicide Squad's Rick Flag, will soon be making his way to Washington. 

Netflix announced that Kinnaman will be appearing in Season 4 of House of Cards, where he will … sit at a table across from Frank Underwood. Seriously, that's all we know so far, and it's only because that's what Kinnaman's character is doing in the one photo Netflix deigned to release.

See?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

House of Cards returns on March 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Netflix
TAGSHOUSE OF CARDSJOEL KINNAMANNETFLIXStreamFix

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP