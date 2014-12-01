“House of Cards” Season 3 premieres Feb. 27

The Netflix series announced the news in “a special message from the White House” tweet.

Report: Authorities stopped terrorists from bombing Oprah”s studios in 2009

A small group of terrorists had plans to bomb not only Oprah”s Chicago studios with a U-Haul van packed with explosives but also the Sears Tower, according to Judicial Watch.

“Cake Boss” pleads guilty to drunk driving

Buddy Valastro told a NYC judge this morning he was “very disappointed” in himself.

Click Read Full Post For More

Chris Rock: “I would love to be a '60 Minutes” correspondent”

Rock tells NY Magazine in a lengthy interview that also covers his “SNL” monologue that he'd be perfect for “60 Minutes”: “I would cover anything. I mean, I”d be in Ferguson right now, and it would be in-depth, and it would be funny.” PLUS: Rock teases Matt Lauer about “GMA” on “Today.”

“The Walking Dead”s” Daryl is straight, not gay

Speaking on “Talking Dead,” Robert Kirkman cleared up rumors that Daryl might be gay, saying “We play Daryl Dixon as being somewhat asexual on the show,” adding: “I can make it official: Daryl Dixon is straight.” Kirkman also said “very prominent gay character from the comics” will be added during the 2nd half of the season. PLUS: Norman Reedus on the midseason finale and Daryl”s sexual orientation.

Here's George Clooney on the “Downton Abbey” set

Clooney, pictured with Hugh Bonneville, appeared in a special “Downton”-themed sketch for charity to air later this month.

Last season”s “The Voice” winner is doing Broadway before recording his 1st single

Season 6 champ Josh Kaufman is now starring in “Pippin,” while his 1st single won”t be released until early next year.