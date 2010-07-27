‘House’s’ Hugh Laurie cutting blues album for Warner

Fans of the show “House” are fairly used to catching Gregory House pounding on a piano or noodling on a guitar, even singing.

Now, Hugh Laurie is stepping out to release his first U.S. album, via Warner. According to a release, the 51-year-old Englishman will be working with famed producer and songwriter Joe Henry on a New Orleans blues set.

“I am drunk with excitement at this opportunity. I know the history of actors making music is a checkered one, but I promise no one will get hurt,” the comedian wrote in a statement.

“All musicians are actors to begin with – our jobs being to embody characters and articulate stories for three and four minutes at a time,” Henry said in the statement. No word yet when the set drops.

Fun fact: Laurie played piano on Meat Loaf’s 2010 album “Hang Cool Teddy Bear.”