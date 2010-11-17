How are the Beatles’ albums selling on iTunes?

#iTunes #Apple
11.17.10 8 years ago

The long and winding road to the Beatles” arrival on iTunes has led to a sales explosion.

One day after Apple announced that after years of negotiations, the Fab Four”s music would finally be available on the digital download store, the Beatles” albums make up almost half of the top 30 sellers.

“Abbey Road” is No. 7 on iTunes” Top Albums chart, while the “White Album” is No. 8 and “Sgt. Pepper”s Lonely Hearts Club Band” comes in at No. 9. The Beatles claim five of the spots between No. 11-20 and four albums are lodged between Nos 21-30. The rest of the 18 offerings, including   the iTunes” exclusive, “Beatles Box Set,” appear below No. 31.

The single albums sell for $12.99, while double albums are $19.99.

Beatles” individual songs are also popular, but without the same fervor.  Coming in at No. 17 on the Top Songs chart, somewhat surprisingly, is “Here Comes the Sun” from “Abbey Road.”  “Let It Be” is No. 23, while “In My Life” is No. 24.  Another 20 Beatles songs appear in the Top 100.

TOPICS#iTunes#Apple
TAGSABBEY ROADAPPLEbeatlesITUNESWhite Album

