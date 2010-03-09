How can John Krasinski play ‘Captain America’ and star in ‘Something Borrowed’?

Marvel Studios’ search for an actor to play “Captain America” is either one of the most brilliant early publicity campaigns ever or an increasingly out of control story agitating hardcore fanboys to extremes. On Tuesday, a report suggested that John Krasinski was the leading candidate to play one of Marvel’s signature heroes. This set off a firestorm of criticism from genre fans over what they feel is a casting mistake. Intriguingly, the day ended with Krasinski in negotiations for a new romantic comedy that would possibly conflict with “Captain America’s” shooting schedule.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski is in discussions to join “Big Love” star Ginnifer Goodwin in the new romantic comedy “Something Borrowed.” Based on Emily Giffin’s popular novels, the flick will follow a New York attorney (Goodwin) whose 30th birthday finds her dramatically falling for her bff’s fiance. Krasinski won’t play the love interest this go around, but a “friend and confident” that would become the male lead if a sequel (“Something Blue”) goes into production.

“Role Models” producer Luke Greenfield will direct “Borrowed” which is anticipating a spring star during Krasinski’s “Office” hiatus. This raises the question: how can Krasinski fit both the rom com and Marvel’s “Avengers” teaser in such a limited time span? Was this news released to calm fans that Krasinski really might not dawn the red, white and blue? Or, is this an agent’s attempt to get Marvel to commit to Krasinski sooner rather than later? It’s certainly questionable timing to say the least.

More news on the drawn out “Captain America” casting as it develops.