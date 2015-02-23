How did In Contention do with our 2015 Oscar picks?

The 87th Academy Awards are finally over. Now that we've all had a chance to try and rid ourselves of our massive celebratory hangovers, let's tackle the most important question of the day:
How did Kristopher Tapley and Gregory Ellwood do with their 2015 Oscar predictions?
We're so glad you asked because we were curious, too! It turns out that Tapley is the co-King of the Oscar pundits. He predicted 20 out of the 24 categories, matching Kyle Buchanan of Vulture. Ellwood predicted 17 correctly, tying him with Mark Harris of Grantland, but behind Glenn Whipp of the LA Times and Steve Pond at The Wrap (but also ahead of a lot of other famous bylines).
Let's take a moment and see where we both scored and where we failed miserably, because we expect we'll never live it down.
Animated Short
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Live Action Short
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: Took a chance with the more cinematic “Aya.” Thought “Phone Call” was predictable and familiar. Obviously, the Academy wanted some comfort food in this category.
Documentary Short
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Wrong
Ellwood: “Crisis” is a fine, TV quality doc short. “Joanna” is beautiful and enduring. Biggest travesty of the night.
Tapley: “Travesty” is a bit rich. I did think the artful nature of “Joanna” would combine with its emotion for a victory, but the emotion of “Crisis” is evident, too. It made for a nice companion to “The Phone Call.”
Documentary Feature
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Animated Feature Film
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Wrong
Ellwood: I'm not sure who was more mad about this win, Tapley or myself. Years from now people will go, “What? 'Big Hero 6' beat 'How To Train Your Dragon 2?'”
Tapley: Still mad. Come back to me…
Foreign Language Film
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: Took a reach here on “Wild Tales.” Thought the more conventional Hollywood style (well maybe conventional Tarantino-esque style) would play better than “Ida.” Nope.
Tapley: Maybe in the old days, when voters were required to attend these screenings, “Wild Tales” could have pulled it off. It plays much better with an audience. Any one of these could have won, though. Tight year, and “Timbuktu” was probably formidable.
Visual Effects
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Sound Mixing
Greg – Correct
Kris – Wrong
Ellwood: “Whiplash” was a major Academy favorite. Just made too much sense here.
Tapley: I had a hunch that if “Birdman” was going to win Best Picture, it had to rise above the recent three-Oscar limit for winners. I stretched that logic to here, but “Whiplash” made a lot of sense, too. Whatever happened, I figured “American Sniper” wouldn't take both.
Sound Editing
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: “American Sniper” was a slam dunk here. Would have put money on it in Vegas if I could have.
Tapley: You could have!
Original Song
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Original Score
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: Desplat was due, but the love for “Theory” in the Academy seemed strong. The score was such a substantial piece of the movie I stupidly went with my heart and not my brain on this one.
Tapley: I sort of held my breath and followed BAFTA on this one. The history was very much in “Theory's” favor, though, particularly if you look at the track record of the Globes in this category.
Production Design
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Costume Design
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Makeup and Hairstyling
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Cinematography
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Adapted Screenplay
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: Knew there was no way the Academy was going to let “The Imitation Game” go home empty handed.
Tapley: The inclusion of “Whiplash” still made this a hell of a wild card category. It did not find itself up against any of these films all season. I bet it was close.
Original Screenplay
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: Wes Anderson had taken home every possible precursor. How could he lose here?
Tapley: Further to the mention in Sound Mixing, I figured the “Birdman” love had to stretch a bit wider. The Globes have a damn good track record here, but furthermore, I anticipated “Grand Budapest” mainly being viewed as a crafts achievement.
Film Editing
Greg – Correct
Kris – Wrong
Ellwood: Always thought “Whiplash” would win this one. Too much love in the Academy for it.
Tapley: I guess this just shows how weak “Boyhood” really was with AMPAS. It made sense to me as a winner here if it was indeed a serious Best Picture player, but I'm super happy that the best work on display won the prize.
Supporting Actor
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Supporting Actress
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Lead Actress
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Lead Actor
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Tapley: Michael. :(
Director
Greg – Correct
Kris – Correct
Picture
Greg – Wrong
Kris – Correct
Ellwood: Listen, “Birdman” was my #2 movie of the year and my prediction, “Boyhood,” didn't even make my top 10. I got screwed picking “Gravity” last year (don't get me started) so I went safe with “Boyhood.” Mistake, but I might do it again.
Tapley: “Safe” would have been following the guilds! That PGA/DGA/SAG trifecta is virtually bulletproof at this stage, and I think once and for all the PGA's preferential ballot is the skeleton key to the season. (Until, of course, it isn't.)
How did you do in your office or party Oscar pools? Anyone get them all right?
I went 19-5. Those damn screenplay winners killed me. And who would have imagined “Budapest” cleaning up on every award BUT the one for Wes Anderson?! I mean when “Budapest” won score I was sure Wes would win screenplay.
Same, 19/24. Don’t know why I would think ‘The Imitation Game’ would go home empty handed.
I did manage to go undefeated in the Short categories and my gamble on Editing paid off, so there were a few picks I was proud of. Boy did I miss on “Ida”, tho. I should have went with the safe choice.
And I refuse to recognize that “Imitation” win. A truly unremarkable screenplay.
I don’t think anyone will look back at the animated feature win and think Dragon was snubbed big time. I know that the guys at Hitfix thought How to Train Your Dragon 2 was the vest thing since Jesus, but I think almost everyone thought that both of the movies were pretty fun and occasionally poignant movies. Instead people will look back on this as the year Lego Movie wasn’t even nominated.
The vest thing, yes.
I frankly think that’s how this whole Oscar year is going to be remembered…”oh, that was the year The Lego Movie wasn’t even NOMINATED for Best Animated Film? I still watch that with my kids…what was best picture that year…?”
Big Hero 6 sucked.
20-4. Like Kris I thought “Boyhood” would take film editing, but was pleasantly surprised “Whiplash” did. Also missed on score & original screenplay (You’re the winner in my heart GBH!). Went with my gut on upsets in the two animated categories, didn’t work out on the shorts but “Big Hero 6” came through (Sorry guys).
I got 18/24. Beat everyone else at my party, but I really need to up my game and get at least 20 next year. That said, I got Editing, Animated Feature (thank you, Brutally Honest voters) and Score correct, which I was proud of. Makeup/Hairstyling (damn you, Brutally Honest voters), Director and Actor messed me up.
And I picked both Screenplay winners.
There’s got to be a way for me to get more than one of the shorts right. I never do.
Paul Outlaw, sorry for a weird query. We talked about your love of “Birdman” and your thoughts on why the industry kudos. But, did you find it emotionally stirring or touching or moving? I ask because some of the last-minute commentary touted “Boyhood” as the emotional contender. Some of the anonymous AMPAS voters, though, mentioned being touched *and* exhilirated by “Birdman.” The scene at the end where Michael Keaton is in the hospital and reaching for Emma Stone’s face wasn’t tear-jerking to me, but it did legitimately move me.
20/24. I missed Sound Editing, Animated Feature (ironically, my favourite of the nominees that I’d seen was “Big Hero 6”, but I defaulted to the ‘safe’ choice), and the two screenplay awards (my gambles generally paid off, such as predicting Desplat for Original Score and “Whiplash” for Editing, but with both screenplay prizes I was lulled into picking the ones I’d prefer to win over the ones that perhaps my instincts were leaning toward).
In 15 years of Oscar parties I’ve never seen a perfect ballot and online either — it’s too hard to get all the obvious ones right and then still call the Big Hero 6’s or Girl with Dragon Tattoos
I ended up going 21/24! Just missed Original Screenplay (predicted Budapest), Animated (predicted Dragon) and Editing (predicted Boyhood even though my gut told me Whiplash might pull it off).
I love how every year we talk ourselves into it being unpredictable than the show ends and you feel that by and large everything that won was what was expected.
I am almost happy that Oscar ratings went down by a big 12 per cent given how badly ‘Boyhood’ was treated. Did the Oscarsowhite campaign hurt?
Having said that I have to admit that ‘Birdman’ is just inspired brilliance from the first shot to the last.
I can understand why the industry went for it in a big way. it is about them. But ‘Boyhood’ deserved more than one Oscar. It is tough to say which of these two movies will age better.
People today complain that ‘American Beauty’ is overrated compared to ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Fight Club’.
16/24.
I predicted only 1 win for Birdman (Chivo)….I wanted to believe in Boyhood in Pic/Dir. Wes Anderson in Screenplay, too.
Other than that, I missed Big Hero 6, Ida (surprises often happen in the Foreign category), Make-Up (Budapest over GOTG? come on), Short (I predicted a surprise with Parvaneh), & Documentary (I thought the favourite would lose, like The Act of Killing last year, but on a second thought” Act” was a non-US topic vs a showbiz story; not the same pattern here)
Happy for Desplat ! :)
Totally happy for Desplat, and for Julianne Moore and JK Simmons.
I got 19/24, which easily allowed me to win my home Oscar pool but apparently seems average by online standards. I missed Original Screenplay (picked Budapest even though my brain was telling me to go with Birdman), Adapted Screenplay (thought Whiplash might pull it off), Editing (didn’t think Whiplash would pull it off, so opted for Boyhood instead), Animated Feature (the only real upset of the night, and still a minor one at that), and Documentary Short (flipped a coin).
It should be noted that I only switched by Best Actor pick to Redmayne the day before. I refused to believe Birdman would win Best Picture and Keaton would still lose, but ultimately I just decided that it was totally the sort of thing the Academy would do, and I’m upset that my last-minute change was right.
20 out of 24. And, a surprising number I agreed with. And, my two favorite films of the year both won in their Best Picture categories – BIRDMAN and IDA (Foreign). I don’t think that’s ever happened in all my years of Oscar watching.
Add me to the 19/24 list (though my pool weights it to 2 points for the acting and directing, and 3 for best picture). I won my pool, but tied. I usually go with just Kris’s picks, but he had some against the popular choices this year, and actually lost a couple of pools by Gravity not winning and not going with the more obvious Jennifer Lawrence. So I guess I lost a little faith. And felt like it was a good idea when Joanna didn’t win…but then he nailed all the other off the reservation picks, and I am thinking that’s what I get for losing faith. 1-2-1 with different picks. Mea culpa, I’ve learned my lesson. (All the money was mine for the taking! But then, my family is glad because it was an overall less stressful night because the distance between Joanna losing and the others being right and theoretically moving into first was a lonnngggg time show wise).
Though to be fair, if Gravity had won I’d have come back and won, but if I had just picked 12 Years I’d still have lost because my wife got 30 of 31 points, with just one wrong. I’ve been trying to get over 26 points for years with win after win, and she pulls one off of perfect last year. So all that’s left for me to do is have a perfect year. ;-P
Kris did a good job with commentary to explain predictions and make sense of stuff!
Mark Harris made an interesting but obvious point on twitter. “Prognosticators use data too; we just combine it w/ knowledge of some intangibles.”
I think one thing that made this season trickier to read was that the nature of Birdman’s appeal was not clear. Kris himself said when it won PGA,””Birdman” makes ZERO sense to me as a Best Picture winner.”
Love from the guilds was indeed indicative of a deep connection between the film and the industry that enough AMPAS folks felt. The guild stats did say the key things. But, I think the case for “Boyhood” felt easier to conceptualize. And that altered people’s view of intangibles. Some have compared this season to 2010/2011. I think one key difference was that Hooper’s film was easy to make sense of in AMPAS tastes.
A lot of people highlight SAG in acting races, but BAFTA and Globes performed similarly.
My hat is off to Tapley. I track 9 of the best gurus based on their track record. With 12 years of data, Kristopher has an average of 18.17 correct. The next best source is the Awards Daily consensus with 17.67 over that same period. And Tapley has a 100% prediction rate in Director, Supporting Actress and Foreign Language Film categories over the 12 years. Oddly with him having only a 67% rate on Best Picture I felt comfortable backing Boyhood. Live and learn. Consensus beat the individual experts this year 20 for consensus picks and 18 for the best predictor per award.
Intriguing!
Well now I want to know what those four years he guessed wrong in Best Picture were.
He picked Aviator vs. Million Dollar Baby; Brokeback vs. Crash; Letters vs. Departed and Gravity vs. 12 Years a Slave.
I went 19/24.
Missed Animated (boo!), Editing, Origjnal Screenplay, Score (but ecstatic Desplat won), and Picture (happy Birdman won, though).
Much as I loved Birdman … And I DO … Totally bummed that Linklater and/or Anderson didnt win when Inarritu won 3. Really stinky that a majority of voters clearly just checked off those 3 categories for Birdman without too much thought/insight into honoring the trifecta of amazing filmmakers this year.
I guess the majority just dont think that way. :/