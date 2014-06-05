How ‘Game of Thrones’ Mountain Vs. Viper Fight Should’ve Ended

#Game of Thrones
06.05.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

After the shocking end to the battle for Tyrion's freedom during 'Game of Thrones' last week, some fans were outraged. Like amnesia patients, they forgot – again – that George R.R. Martin kills everything you love.

Enter Ozzy Man. Unsatisfied with the way things shook out in the fight between the Gregor Clegane and Oberyn Martell, he took the liberty of tweaking a few things. Using his few notes, HBO could have changed the course of Westeros history and given viewers false hope for the future.

Spoilers, obviously.

Via Kotaku

