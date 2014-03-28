“How I Met Your Mother” exits as the “old soul” of network sitcoms

Compared to more recent comedies like “Modern Family,” “Girls” and “Louie,” “the multi-camera, laugh-tracked comedy of HIMYM often seemed like a throwback to the ‘Cheers” era,” says Kevin Craft. “Or, even more specifically, it often seemed like a faster-paced version of ‘Friends.' The premise, after all, is awfully similar: Five young New Yorkers spend an inordinate amount of time in a neighborhood bar (rather than a neighborhood coffeehouse), enjoy sleeping with one another, and engage in various shenanigans as they navigate the space between adolescence and adulthood. The primary difference between the two shows is that while ‘Friends' usually attempted to suppress the cheesier aspects of its plot, ‘HIMYM' has always been unapologetically sentimental. From its title to its overarching narrative, ‘HIMYM' offered a schmaltzy celebration of a hapless romantic and the four friends who endlessly support him in his quest to find Mrs. Right.” PLUS: Ranking the Top 50 episodes, ranking the 10 best episodes, “HIMYM” was a sitcom based on a philosophical principal, the 10 most important things we learned from “HIMYM,” Josh Radnor on why “HIMYM” connected with younger generations, director Pamela Fryman is the “real mother” after directing nearly every episode, the cast reveals their favorite swear words, and Ashley Williams was The Mother backup plan.

Happy 50th anniversary, “Jeopardy!” – it's the game show requiring the highest degree of Pure Skill

Sunday marks the 50th birthday of the long-running game show created by Merv Griffin with help from his wife Julann. Why has “Jeopardy!” endured? As Chris Jones explains, 'Jeopardy!' remains the closest we've come to the javelin throw of game shows. It is, in short, the game show that requires the highest degree of Pure Skill – both a vast knowledge base and very quick access to the brain's darkest reaches. (I made it through the early qualification rounds of ‘Jeopardy!' to play in a simulated game, and that's when I really understood how much speed factors into the final result. It is a massive determinant.) Any idiot can win the slots. A very small percentage of the population could conceivably win a game of 'Jeopardy!”” PLUS: Read a brief history of “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings stars in the Ultimate “Jeopardy!” quiz, and why doesn”t “Jeopardy!” care about its 50th birthday?

How “Scandal” is hiding Kerry Washington”s baby bump

Everything from Fitz”s knee to Fitz”s arm has been used to cover Olivia Pope”s belly.

Isaiah Washington”s return to “Grey”s Anatomy”: Here”s his 1st pic on set

Ellen Pompeo Instagrammed a pic of Washington on set.

Study: Only 44% of millennials ages 14 to 24 watch TV on TV

That's compared to the 53% of millennials ages 25 to 30 who watch TV, while Generation Xers (ages 31 to 47) spend 70% of their time consuming television.

Nat Geo”s “Nazi War Diggers” under fire for its handling of human remains

“I have never seen such a casual and improper attitude toward the treatment of human remains,” one archaeologist reacted after seeing a clip of the four-part series, which has drawn widespread condemnation. “It makes me shiver.”

Ranking every “Game of Thrones” death

Which Starks death was the worst? PLUS: A “Game of Thrones”-inspired necklace is for sale for $25K, Maisie Williams on growing up on “Game,” behind the scenes of the costuming, why Peter Dinklage avoids the books, Jon Snow will talk a lot more this season, “GoT” hits the beach, and how the characters are trained to use their weapons.

ABC has canceled 3 shows in the Tuesday at 10 pm slot this season

That timeslot has become a “dead zone” after the failures of “Lucky 7,” “Killer Women” and “Mind Games.”

“Growing Pains” star Jeremy Miller: I”m a recovering alcoholic

Miller, now 37, who played Ben Seaver, says of his alcohol addiction, which he kicked two years ago: “”I”m not your classic child star gone bad. My problems didn't begin until well after the show, when I was dealing with family stuff and alcohol became a way to suppress painful emotions.”

“Broad City” proved to be the anti-“Girls” in its treatment of being young

“Life is short,” says Alison Willmore, “and 'Broad City” makes as compelling an argument for not rushing toward adulthood as ‘Girls' does that youth can be excruciating.” PLUS: Has “Girls” sparked a men in shorts trend?

Has a Leno-less late-night made Letterman happier?

After watching “The Late Show” this week, Bruce Handy says he found Letterman “acting as if he once again, maybe-sorta-kinda enjoys being in front of an audience. His smiles and laughs, at times, seem genuine, believe it or not, and he”s got a crazy-grandpa aspect now, as if at any moment he might say something outrageous or embarrassing. It”s almost sweet, even if what actually comes out of his mouth are lame monologue jokes about John Boehner having orange skin or husbands not knowing how to load dishwashers properly.” PLUS: “CBS Sunday Morning” visits Letterman”s writers” room this weekend.

In defense of “Parenthood”s” Joel

Why is everybody hating on him this season?

“No show ever killed people like “24' killed people”

With all the recent TV deaths, let”s not forget how terrific “24” was at dispatching characters.

Ricky Gervais plans to do more “Derek”

Gervais is mulling a 3rd season of his Netflix series. PLUS: Gervais films a meta ad for Audi.

Conan O”Brien introduces “CONAN360°”

Now you can watch “Conan” from a 360-degree angle.

Can E! replace Chelsea Handler?

Contract talks between the cable network and the “Chelsea Lately” host are about to get heated up, but does E! have a backup plan in case Handler bolts for an outlet like Netflix?

A YouTube trend: Mashing together a TV show”s opening credits from every season

This way, every cast member can be represented. PLUS: Here are 32 TV opening credits with a “with” and an “and.”

“Dancing” plans a “Full House” reunion on Monday

Candace Cameron Bure yesterday Instagrammed a photo of Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber visiting her at rehearsals.

Check out a real-life Marge Simpson

A Russian photographer set out on capturing a model dressed as “The Simpsons” matriarch.

Ryan Seacrest”s Nickelodeon “Webheads” will be hosted by “Big Time Rush's” Carlos PenaVega

The summer game show will pit kids against each other in challenges revolving around viral videos.

Part of Arsenio”s problem: He”s competing against 2 Jimmys with “urban swag”

Esquire catches up with Arsenio Hall, and notes that he”s competing against Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, both of whom were influenced by his urban talk show of the ’90s. “It's almost as if Hall is competing with a pair of updated versions of his original talkfest,” as Barry Michael Cooper explains.

James Van Der Beek apologizes to comedian Mike Birbiglia over his Carson Daly rudeness

Seth Meyers helped orchestrate last night”s “Late Night” apology.

“The Americans”” Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys fuel more gossip that they're dating in real life

Last night, they appeared to go on a date.

“Silicon Valley”s” Mike Judge is done working on network shows

Judge says of his experience with Fox and the “idiotic notes” he got over “King of the Hill”: “I thought, Fox made $1 billion off this – are they still going to harass me? It was just a miserable experience.”

Comedian Carol Leifer, the “real Elaine” of “Seinfeld,” has penned her memoir

The former “Seinfeld” writer who now produces “Devious Maids” has titled her memoir: “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Crying: Lesson from a Life in Comedy.”

Investigation Discovery orders 2 paranormal specials

“Restless Souls” and “Cell Block Psychic” air next month.

’60s “Batman” creator Lorenzo Semple, Jr. dies at 91

Semple was responsible for the pilot of the “Batman” and also wrote the 1966 movie.