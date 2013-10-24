How many mutants can you spot in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ teaser?

In the next few seconds, you will see everything you’ve ever wanted to see in a teaser for a trailer for a sequel to a prequel based on a comic book. 

As if to compete with the bruising new trailer for Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Fox and director Bryan Singer have revealed the first significant look at “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” It’s a very brief tease of the full trailer, set to be unleashed on Tuesday, October 29. 

It’s short and heavy on the starpower, including glimpses of Halle Berry’s return as Storm, Wolverine (Hugh Jakman) getting tortured yet again, young Magneto (Michael Fassbender) doing his metal thing, and even a naked Oscar winner (Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique). It also features some ’70s grit and mustachioed gangster-types with handguns. “Days of Future Past” takes place in two time frames, allowing the stars of Singer’s first “X-Men” movies to share the screen with those of “X-Men: First Class.”

The rest of the mutant gang is here as well, including old Professor X (Patrick Stewart), young Professor X (James McAvoy), old Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Beast (Nicholas Hoult). Kitty Pryde (Ellen Page) seems to be missing though. Bummer. 

Watch it here:

The Instagram post arrived with this caption: “Watch this exclusive X-Men: Days of Future Past sneak peek & stay tuned for the world premiere of the full trailer on Oct 29: http://bit.ly/xmenyoutube Join director Bryan Singer for a Twitter chat on Oct 28 #AskSinger”

“X-Men” Days of Future Past” opens May 23, 2014.

