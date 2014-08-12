How Reese Witherspoon could end up with three Oscar nominations this year

Eight and a half years ago, Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar. It came for her leading performance as June Carter in James Mangold's Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line.” But things fell off after that for a little while. Gavin Hood's “Tsotsi” follow-up, “Rendition,” went nowhere with audiences or critics. James L. Brooks' “How Do You Know” stalled. Francis Lawrence's “Water for Elephants” didn't really move the needle. Holiday rom-com “Four Christmases” and spy caper “This Means War” completely bottomed out. And then early last year, that unfortunate Atlanta arrest incident.
But all the while, the actress, who has virtually grown up in the film industry, has been priming the pump with a few projects that will make it to screens this year. At the end of the season, she could well end up with as many as three Oscar nominations. The stage has truly been set for a career turnaround.
The groundwork had sort of been laid in the lead-up. Witherspoon has always made working with interesting directors a priority, whatever the outcome, from Alexander Payne to Mira Nair to the aforementioned Hood (who was at the time coming off an Oscar-winning foreign hit) and Brooks (a legend). Last year she delivered an exceptional performance on the periphery of Jeff Nichols' “Mud” and added Atom Egoyan to that string of interesting filmmakers with the nevertheless poorly-received “Devil's Knot.” She also saddled up to another award-winning foreign filmmaker, Philippe Falardeau (“Monsieur Lazhar”), for the upcoming Warner Bros. film “The Good Lie.” And she'll appear in a few scenes in Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice” later this year as well, adding to her tally of impressive behind-the-camera talent.
In 2012, Witherspoon took on Gillian Flynn's best-selling “Gone Girl” as producer, eager to see it translated to screen. It was a project that launched a bidding war as 20th Century Fox finally got the honors, David Fincher agreed to direct and now the film is on a crash course with Oscar season. She was also nurturing a little story called “Wild,” based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed about a woman trying to rebuild her shattered life by hiking the 1,000-mile Pacific Crest Trail from the Mojave Desert in California all the way through Oregon and Washington.
Witherspoon set that project up with good taste, landing Bill Pohlad as financier and Nick Hornby as screenwriter, then plopped herself into the starring role. “Dallas Buyers Club” helmer Jean-Marc Vallée is directing, yet another foreign talent that caught her eye (2005's “C.R.A.Z.Y.”). And not that Witherspoon's recent career has been so disastrous as to warrant this dubious comparison, but “Wild” almost feels like it could be seen as a parallel, a woman working hard to get on with her life and discover the next phase.
The next phase for Witherspoon appears to be that of a power player as she continues to move with purpose into the producing and development realm. She most recently teamed with Nicole Kidman to option the rights to Liane Moriarty's recently published novel “Big Little Lies.” The two Oscar winners will also star. She also produced and starred in next year's “Don't Mess with Texas.”
But this year, should Witherspoon be recognized in the Best Actress category for “Wild” and should that film and “Gone Girl” end up with Best Picture nominations, that's an Academy hat trick for a multi-hyphenate very much in need of a new chapter. That's a heck of a story, and don't think that won't make for a perfect awards season narrative as the cards begin to fall.
Its weird I seem to remember in the book Inherent Vice the character that Reese plays which I think is Penny is the 2nd largest supporting character after Bigfoot. Maybe I’m remembering wrong or maybe that character got trimmed.
I’d say it was Sauncho, the character Benicio’s playing.
Regarding “Gone Girl”: I rarely read genre novels (thrillers, sci-fi, fantasy), but, because David Fincher is directing the film adaptation, I read the novel. And, Kris, I would advise you to take the movie off your predictions lists since it turns out the source material is foolishly contrived. It reminded me of “The Game.” I just don’t see how Fincher can make anything legitimate out of it. This guy is so phenomenally talented, yet he is just as likely to pick terrible material (“Aliens3,” “The Game,” the one about Brad Pitt aging backwards) as excellent material (“Fight Club,” “Zodiac,” “The Social Network”). What gives?
Love The game such an underrated film with a really creepy ending.
I’m well aware of what happens in the book. As I hear it, it’s a pretty amazing film. I’ll let it speak for itself, rather than let its source material alone dictate my thoughts on its Oscar potential.
And “The Game” is fantastic.
And “Alien 3” didn’t even end up being his movie at the end of the day. Bad example.
And “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” picked up 13 nominations including Best Picture.
“As I hear it, it’s a pretty amazing film.”
EXCUSE me, spoiler alert. Thank you.
But joking aside, where did you hear this?
The Game is my favorite Fincher movie.
From a vested interest, it should be noted. But one I nevertheless trust. Not that an amazing film from Fincher is so hard to imagine.
The Game is great, and Alien3 has some amazing stuff in it, and was a very clear sign how visionary a director Fincher is. It’s not his fault that, at the start of his film career, he had no power and his version and what he wanted to do was so corrupted by producers that it resulted in him that really wasn’t his.
“Terrible material”? Well, excuse me.
Yeah, “terrible material” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. That hack.
[Huge spoiler below.] Guy: As I’m sure you know, the script for FIncher’s movie bore little resemblance to the Fitzgerald story it was purportedly based on, which is itself a slight trifle ill-suited for film adaptation. Kris: That’s certainly a valid point you raise about the Benjamin Button movie getting a boat load of Oscar nominations, since I was suggesting that the weak source material for the “Gone Girl” adaptation would sabotage its chances of being nominated for awards. But don’t you think that part of the awards success of “Benjamin Button” was out of sympathy for Fincher’s double loss on “The Social Network”? At this point, I would think people will vote based solely on their enjoyment and admiration for the film itself, which–you’ve been told–is excellent. I hope it is. But, like I said, the novel is a contrived clunker. Yes, good movies have been made out of bad novels before, but those novels almost always had compelling characters, even if they were poorly written. “Gone Girl” is ludicrous and the characterizations are silly, which the author seems to understand, since she is constantly trying to justify the contrivances in the plot. [Here’s the novel spoiler.] Particularly in the section of the novel where the author suggests it makes perfect sense that the female protagonist would murder her ex-boyfriend in cold blood BECAUSE SHE ENJOYS CONSTRUCTING PUZZLES! WTF?
“But don’t you think that part of the awards success of “Benjamin Button” was out of sympathy for Fincher’s double loss on “The Social Network”?”
I don’t think anyone does, given that Benjamin Button was released two years BEFORE The Social Network.
Sorry, my years were off. It was that he got blanked on “Zodiac.” Zero nominations for what is arguably his best movie–which a growing number of people seemed to realize soon thereafter, which may have benefited “Benjamin Button.”
Despite the horrible DVD/VOD-movie Devil’s Knot, her filmography is not at all bad since WTL. She did three great dramas and three decent comedies. Yeah, TMW was infantile enough, but How Do You Know is one of the best rom-coms ever. I really don’t understand the critics. This is a life-lesson without humbug, but that’s true, this movie is a little bit slow. I’ve read the early reactions of Wild, and I hope she will get any noms. Oh, and I like women on the top!:)
I’m with you on critics. Just conveying the reaction.
Have been a fan of her’s for some time, and would really like to see her make a major comeback–I think she has a nice mix of vulnerable strength. Would be great to see her work with Chastain.
I agree her career can make a comeback but I doubt she’ll get three nominations this year – and I think that ‘Wild’ will be dead on arrival and not do much for her career long-term as it looks pretty atrocious. I have bigger hopes for Inherent Vice.
She saw what happened with McConaughey when she was filming Mud and basically thought “well that could work for me too…”
Whateer “comeback” she has going on will be ruined with that Texas film. Go check out the writers of that film. They’re work is some of tr worst of the past decade. And I found her miscast in Mud. And after her arrest and the stories on how she’s a huge primadonna, who would want to work with her?
“And after her arrest and the stories on how she’s a huge primadonna, who would want to work with her?”
You mean apart from David Fincher, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Paul Feig, Nicole Kidman, etc, etc?
“Frank Lee: But don’t you think that part of the awards success of “Benjamin Button” was out of sympathy for Fincher’s double loss on “The Social Network”?”
Uhm, how? Benjamin Button came out 2 years before TSN.
Right. I got that mixed up with his getting blanked on “Zodiac.” See above.