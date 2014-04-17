How “Scandal”s” Mellie Grant slowly transformed into a fan favorite

The First Lady has become the most complex and fun character on the ABC soap, says Kevin Fallon. He adds: “Some of it had to do with fatigue over the callously brazen affair between the show”s protagonists, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn). Much of it came as heartbreaking details about the ambitious-if embattled-character”s past came to surface and helped explain away the malicious wrath that seemed to be her guiding light. But, more than anything, the shift came as we all had the realization that the actress bringing Mellie to life, Bellamy Young, is just damned good at her job.” PLUS: Mellie is a rare female antihero on TV, play the “Scandal” finale drinking game, try the Shonda Rhimes “Scandal” monologue generator, which characters need to die?, Jeff Perry views Cyrus Beene's screaming and anxiety as cathartic, Scott Foley defends B613, Ellen DeGeneres tries to explain “Scandal,” how “Scandal” dominates social media, Katie Lowes poses for Esquire, “Scandal” stars discuss Rhimes” monologues, how Rhimes uses music on “Scandal,” Shonda explains the writers” room process, and Joe Morton says there are prayer groups for Rowan Pope.

“Grey”s Anatomy” vs. “Scandal”

Comparing Meredith and Olivia – Shonda Rhimes” twisted sisters.

“The Daily Show”s” Jessica Williams: I”m not replacing Stephen Colbert

Williams took to Tumblr to address a petition urging Comedy Central to give her the 11:30 timeslot.

“Parks and Rec” books “Workaholics” star Blake Anderson for its season finale

He”ll play the founder of a Bay Area tech startup.

“Southland” boss: We”re perfectly suited to do a 2-hour wrap-up movie

The canceled TNT series could wrap things up with an event film that could appeal to new viewers.

“Parks and Rec” has also found writers via their Twitter feeds

“It's great for producers, it's a new way to find someone who can write jokes,” says co-creator Michael Schur, who hired two writers based on their tweets. “You get to see how their brain works.” But Mindy Kaling thinks hiring a writer based on their tweets is a bad idea: “Social media is great, but it's not something to be put on your resume. I worry that its distracting people from the hard work. And writing is hard work.”

“Justified” creator: “You can”t win” with series finales

Says Graham Yost: “I mean, the 'How I Met Your Mother' guys had this planned from the beginning and people say 'oh they had this planned from the beginning. That”s terrible.' And if it feels more improvised, people say 'oh they should have planned it from the beginning.””

Jonah from “Veep” hung out with Maryland”s governor

The HBO drama has been a major highlight in Gov. Martin O”Malley”s plan to lure TV shows to his state with tax credits.

“Jeopardy!” has a rare 6-time female winner

Sandie Brown”s streak has only been matched by women two other time.

Why doesn”t TV have any butch lesbians?

“Somehow,” says Vanessa Vitiello, “we”ve even come to a point where it”s easier to think of straight butch TV characters-'Game of Thrones”' Brienne of Tarth, Coaches Shannon Beiste and Sue Sylvester of ‘Glee,' and 'Battlestar Galactica”s' Starbuck, to name a few, than it is to come up with an actual butch lesbian.”

Why “New Girl” is like a 1930s romcom

Nick and Jess harken back to the screwball romantic comedies of the depression era.

Transgender TV personality B. Scott loses lawsuit claiming BET made him change his gender identity

A judge ruled that BET had the right to control “the appearance of individuals appearing on-air.”

Ranking TV”s worst child characters: “Modern Family”s” Lily is No. 2

No. 1? Sydney from “Parenthood.”

Chris Messina = “The Guy You See in Everything”

From “The Mindy Project” to “New Girl.”

Joan Rivers: Gwyneth Paltrow confronted me over “Fashion Police”

“The worst criticism was, ugh, Gwyneth Paltrow,” Rivers said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “She came in and yelled at us, but she stood up,” she added. “She couldn't sit down because she's got a stick up her rear end.”

There are 2 things to know about “Parenthood”: 1) Nothing happens, 2) It”ll make you cry

That it”s the “Seinfeld” of dramas makes the NBC series easy to jump into. PLUS: Xolo Mariduena on rooting for Joel and Julia, and Erika Christensen”s journey from teen star to “Parenthood.”

“Game of Thrones” gets the “Frozen” treatment

Watch a “Let It Go” parody of the HBO series. PLUS: Tormund Giantsbane explains how to grow and shave a beard, and HBO Canada put a Dragon Bowl on the sidewalk.

“Sullivan & Son” is bringing back Ken Jeong and Billy Gardell

“The Big Bang Theory”s” Kunal Nayyar will also return this season to the TBS comedy.

“SNL”s” “28 Reasons” is now available for download

The Black History Month song has been posted to iTunes.

“Adventure Time” is back for Season 6

The Cartoon Network series is “one of the most philosophically risky and, often, emotionally affecting shows on TV,” says Emily Nussbaum.

“24”s” Jack Bauer and Chloe O”Brian take a selfie

“Our 70s rock album cover.”