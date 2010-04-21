‘How to Make It in America’ makes it to a second season

HBO has ordered up a second season of the half-hour semi-comedy “How to Make It in America.”

Focusing on a group of young folks trying to break into Manhattan’s fashion world, “How to Make It in America” hasn’t been a smash hit for HBO, but it drew respectful ratings. HBO also may want to keep ties to the young cast including Bryan Greenberg, Victor Rasuk and Kid Cudi.

Or maybe somebody at HBO just loves Aloe Blacc’s opening credits anthem “I Need a Dollar.”

Like the first season, “How to Make It in America” will be eight episodes and will shoot in New York City. HBO plans to have the series return in the summer of 2011, which may line things up perfectly for a pairing with “Entourage.”