Howard Stern will be back on ‘America’s Got Talent’ next season

11.19.13 5 years ago

The King of All Media is returning for at least one more round of “America’s Got Talent.”

Broadcast legend Howard Stern announced on his radio program Tuesday that he has signed on for a third season on the NBC reality competition series, though he admitted he wrestled with the decision before taking the plunge.

“I really did struggle with the decision,” said Stern. “I really wanted to decide if this was going to take away too much of my free time…Did I really still enjoy doing it? Did I have something to say? Is it something I should be involved with still?”

Ultimately, though, his attention-seeking instincts prevailed.

“The big black hole in me that demands attention…it won,” he said. “I am going back for one season more.”

Are you glad that Stern is coming back to “AGT”? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

(via)

