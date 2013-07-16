Watch: Huge Jacked Man and Paula Deen star in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’

07.17.13 5 years ago

Still feeling burned by the big-screen debacle that was “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”? Well, that’s pretty sad, actually, because it came out like four years ago. Nevertheless, the folks over at Screen Junkies have given the 2009 spinoff a brand-new trailer that is much, much better than the old trailer and may also be better than next weekend’s “The Wolverine,” which also stars Hugh Jackman’s crazily ripped body.

