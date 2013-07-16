Watch: Huge Jacked Man and Paula Deen star in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Still feeling burned by the big-screen debacle that was “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”? Well, that’s pretty sad, actually, because it came out like four years ago. Nevertheless, the folks over at Screen Junkies have given the 2009 spinoff a brand-new trailer that is much, much better than the old trailer and may also be better than next weekend’s “The Wolverine,” which also stars Hugh Jackman’s crazily ripped body.

Follow RIOT on Twitter



Like RIOT on Facebook