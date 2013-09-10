Hugh Jackman admits he’s ‘nearing the end’ as Wolverine

(CBR) The Wolverine will outlive us all – including Hugh Jackman, based on the actor”s recent comments about retiring from the role.
Jackman spoke with Vulture at the Toronto International Film Festival about his many appearances in the “X-Men” movies, including this summer”s “The Wolverine” and next summer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”. According to the actor, his next appearance as Wolverine could well be his last.
“It”s nearing the end,” he said. “I do feel that. If there are any more movies, there would have to be a really good reason for it.”
Indeed, Jackman admitted he thought his days as Wolverine would have ended a long time ago.
“I can tell you this, and I can say this now: I wasn”t sure that I would do another Wolverine movie after the first one,” he said. “I just felt that I hadn”t done the character justice, and that was a bit of a hole inside of me.”
With the (mostly) critically acclaimed “The Wolverine” under his belt and a star-studded “X-Men” movie in his near future, it sounds as if that hole has been filled – until the next interesting Wolverine project comes along, that is.
Please don’t retire until you’ve starred as Wolverine in the 3rd Avengers movie! Studio execs, put aside your egoes! Thor, Hulk, Captain America plus Spiderman and Wolverine will make a movie worth billions!
Fantastic news! Hugh Jackman is too much of a wimp to pull off Wolverine in the first place.
It was bound to happen. If nothing else the dude ain’t getting any younger. He won’t be able to convinvingly play a non-aging mutant for very much longer. And it will be a sad day when he does finally hang up those claws as I think he’s been mostly magnificent in the role. I also think we have a lot to thank him for. I believe it’s at least in part thanks to Hugh’s performances as Wolverine and how audiences took to him in the role that we’ve had so many good to great superhero movies since the first X-Men came out back in 2000. And whatever Mr Jackman does post-Wolvie I’ll be watching as he’s a highly talented and all-round nice guy.
The sadness news I’ve heard in a while. Hugh Jackman was born to play that part!
Aside from the fact that he’s a full foot too tall.
Best news of the day. While he looks the part the Wolverine movies have sucked and so have the X-Men movies. Maybe this will force them some how to make decent movies.
Um… he’s not the problem with the films. He’s one of the best things about them. He actually plays Wolverine pretty well.
He was never one of the problems with the films. I thought the wolverine was a good movie this year,much better than x-men orgins wolverine.