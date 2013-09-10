Hugh Jackman admits he’s ‘nearing the end’ as Wolverine

(CBR) The Wolverine will outlive us all – including Hugh Jackman, based on the actor”s recent comments about retiring from the role.

Jackman spoke with Vulture at the Toronto International Film Festival about his many appearances in the “X-Men” movies, including this summer”s “The Wolverine” and next summer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”. According to the actor, his next appearance as Wolverine could well be his last.

“It”s nearing the end,” he said. “I do feel that. If there are any more movies, there would have to be a really good reason for it.”

Indeed, Jackman admitted he thought his days as Wolverine would have ended a long time ago.

“I can tell you this, and I can say this now: I wasn”t sure that I would do another Wolverine movie after the first one,” he said. “I just felt that I hadn”t done the character justice, and that was a bit of a hole inside of me.”

With the (mostly) critically acclaimed “The Wolverine” under his belt and a star-studded “X-Men” movie in his near future, it sounds as if that hole has been filled – until the next interesting Wolverine project comes along, that is.