Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal get serious in first trailer for ‘Prisoners’

Hugh Jackman may have some big movie coming out this summer in which he plays a mutant with superhuman abilities, but that’s not the actor’s only big screen trip remaining this year. Come September, Jackman will appear in the Denis Villeneuve directed film, “Prisoners,” the first trailer for which is now available.

“Prisoners” finds Jackman playing Keller Dover, the father of a kidnapped young girl. When the police can’t make their suspect, played by Paul Dano, talk, Dover takes matters into his own hands. The kidnapping of a child is a nightmare scenario for every parent out there and the trailer makes the movie look appropriately dark and quite gripping (the legendary Roger Deakins is the cinematographer).

The rest of the cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis, and Melissa Leo. The screenplay is from Aaron Guzikowski who also wrote the script for last year’s “Contraband,” which stars Mark Wahlberg.

“Prisoners” is released September 20th. Watch the trailer and tell us what you think.