Hugh Jackman in talks to reprise Wolverine in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Hugh Jackman is suiting up for yet another turn as everyone’s favorite adamantium-clawed mutant.

With Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen already on board for Bryan Singer’s “First Class” follow-up “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Jackman is now in talks to reprise the role of Wolverine in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If his attachment becomes official, this would be the actor’s sixth time out as the popular character.

Jackman, Stewart and McKellen starred together in the first three “X-Men” movies, two of which Singer directed. Matthew Vaughn stepped in to reboot the franchise with last year’s “X-Men: First Class,” a prequel that saw James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender stepping in to replace the latter two actors in the roles of Professor X and Magneto, respectively.

Now, of course, current and former stars of the franchise are uniting for “Days of Future Past,” based on Chris Claremont’s classic 1981 storyline that ping-pongs back and forth between the “present day” and an alternate future in which mutants are held in internment camps. Alerted to the danger, X-Men of the earlier era spring into action to prevent an assassination that will set the dystopian events into motion.

Jackman’s much-ballyhooed cameo in “X-Men: First Class” stirred talk of his reprisal in later installments, though this stands as the first official report of his involvement. Not that the “Les Miserables” star has strayed far from the character since the end of the original trilogy – his second solo film in the role, James Mangold’s “The Wolverine,” is slated for release on July 26.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2014.



Will you be seeing “X-Men: Days of Future Past”? Does Jackman’s involvement make you more likely to attend? Sound off in the comments.