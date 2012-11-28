Hugh Jackman in talks to reprise Wolverine in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Hugh Jackman is suiting up for yet another turn as everyone’s favorite adamantium-clawed mutant.
With Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen already on board for Bryan Singer’s “First Class” follow-up “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Jackman is now in talks to reprise the role of Wolverine in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If his attachment becomes official, this would be the actor’s sixth time out as the popular character.
Jackman, Stewart and McKellen starred together in the first three “X-Men” movies, two of which Singer directed. Matthew Vaughn stepped in to reboot the franchise with last year’s “X-Men: First Class,” a prequel that saw James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender stepping in to replace the latter two actors in the roles of Professor X and Magneto, respectively.
Now, of course, current and former stars of the franchise are uniting for “Days of Future Past,” based on Chris Claremont’s classic 1981 storyline that ping-pongs back and forth between the “present day” and an alternate future in which mutants are held in internment camps. Alerted to the danger, X-Men of the earlier era spring into action to prevent an assassination that will set the dystopian events into motion.
Jackman’s much-ballyhooed cameo in “X-Men: First Class” stirred talk of his reprisal in later installments, though this stands as the first official report of his involvement. Not that the “Les Miserables” star has strayed far from the character since the end of the original trilogy – his second solo film in the role, James Mangold’s “The Wolverine,” is slated for release on July 26.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2014.
Very interested to see what they’re going to accomplish with this film. I would have loved to see the continued adventures of the young X-Men (perhaps set in the 70’s?) but if they’re hoping to retcon the whole franchise then this seems as good a time as any.
What I`m about to say may be blasphemous, but if they reboot the series kind of like Star Trek. Do you think they could mess with Professor X not ending up in a wheelchair?
Since McAvoy’s Xavier is already in a wheelchair in the First Class continuity I think they would be stretching a little too much to make that happen. But I wouldn’t discount some other big changes from happening (i.e. death of Mystique).
First Class basically *was* the reboot.
Wouldn’t this actually be the seventh time he’s played Wolverine?
X-Men Trilogy
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
X-Men: First Class
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
I didn’t count “X-Men: First Class” since it’s only a cameo appearance…
Jackman as Wolverine is cool. I’m just more excited about Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen being involved. Especially Patrick Stewart. Other than maybe Samuel Jackson for Nick Fury (where they actually patterned the character to look like him in the comics from what I heard), I cannot think of a better casting for a character than Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier.
Now just make a good movie out of this. And not, y’know, another X-Men 3.
-Cheers
No Nightcrawler???
I adore Jackmen as Wolverine!!
