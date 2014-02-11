Hugh Jackman is coming back to host the Tony Awards

Hugh Jackman’s stint as Oscars host remains one of the best, largely because he was part of an overall show with an amazing vision from director Bill Condon and producer Laurence Mark. That came after a few impressive stints emceeing the annual Tony Awards, including one such Emmy-winning example in 2004.

He hasn’t hosted the show in nearly a decade but it’s just been announced he’ll be back for a fourth time at the 68th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2014.

“We are thrilled to have Hugh Jackman return to host the Tony Awards,” said CBS exec Jack Sussman. “Hugh is the ultimate performer – actor, singer and dancer – he does it all, second to none. He is a consummate entertainer and the one you want out there hosting your live television event.”

Adds Charlotte St. Martin and Heather Hitchens of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing respectively, “Hugh is an extraordinary talent and loyal supporter of the Broadway community – whether he is on-stage or in the audience – and we are honored to have him back as host.”

Jackman is also a Tony winner himself, by the way (Best Leading Actor in a Musical for 2004’s “The Boy from Oz”) and received a special citation for his contribution to the theater community in 2012.

New York theatre-goers, what are your favorites for kudos this year? Sound off in the comments section.