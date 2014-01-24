Hugh Jackman set to sail the high seas as Blackbeard in ‘Peter Pan’ prequel

Ahoy, mateys — Hugh Jackman will play the main baddie in Warner Bros.’ upcoming big screen take on “Peter Pan” directed by Joe Wright (“Atonement”).

The Oscar nominee will play the real-life pirate Blackbeard in the as-yet-untitled prequel which takes place before J.M. Barrie”s classic tale.

The prequel reportedly depicts the early years of Peter in the real world, before he takes up residence in the magical world of Neverland.

Along with Jackman, Javier Bardem was at one time mentioned as a possibility for the role of Blackbird, who is the film’s main antagonist. Garrett Hedlund (“Tron Legacy”) is rumored to be closing in on a deal to play a young Captain Hook. There’s been no word yet on who will play Peter.

Jason Fuchs (“Ice Age: Continental Drift”) wrote the screenplay, while Greg Berlanti (“Green Lantern,” “Arrow”) and Paul Webster are producing.

Jackman was most recently seen in “Prisoners” and will reprise his signature role as Wolverine in this spring’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

The film will be released July 17, 2015.