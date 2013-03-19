Hugh Jackman signs up for ‘Six Years’ at Paramount

The busy Hugh Jackman is committing himself to “Six Years” for his next film.

The Oscar nominee has inked a deal to star in an adaptation of the upcoming romantic thriller “Six Years” by bestselling author Harlan Coben (“Tell No One,” “Shelter”).

The project is currently being developed by producer Mark Gordon at Paramount and has not yet settled on a screenwriter or director, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In “Six Years,” Jackman will play Jake Fisher, a lovelorn single guy who saw his onetime lover Natalie marry another man. Six years later, the other man passes away, and Jake attends the funeral hoping to meet up with Natalie, only to question his own memories when he discovers that Natalie literally isn’t the same woman he remembered.

Jackman will next be seen reprising his most famous role in “The Wolverine,” before appearing alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Terrence Howard in “The Prisoners.”