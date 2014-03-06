‘Human Centipede 3’ photo reveals first look at the ‘Final Sequence’

(CBR) Is there anything more gross than the “Human Centipede” films? Perhaps not, but there is something more controversial: the upcoming third “Human Centipede”.

Entertainment Weekly has posted the first photo from “Human Centipede 3” (“Final Sequence”), along with details from writer-director Tom Six about what the United States-set threequel is all about. He wouldn”t reveal too much, except that it”s set in “an American maximum security prison in the middle of the desert.”

“Plot-wise I won”t share details yet,” he said, “but if you let your imagination run wild you might get ideas.”

Don”t let your imagination run too far, or else risk vomiting all over your computer monitors. But actually, Six says “Final Sequence” is “certainly not as gross” as the two previous installments.

“But it will be the most controversial one politically-wise,” he teased. “It will have a lot of self-mockery and will be the most darkly comical of the three. “Parts 1” and “2” have a very European feel. “Part 3” is very American with the highest budget, a big movie score, widescreen and an XXL human centipede.”

The third “Human Centipede” will be unleashed on the world at some point this year. Prepare yourselves accordingly.