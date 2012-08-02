‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ adds Lynn Cohen, with Sam Claflin in talks

The upcoming “Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” is adding more names to its already large cast.

“Sex and the City” regular Lynn Cohen has signed on to play Mags, Lionsgate announced today.

Mags is an elderly Hunger Games alum from District 4 who acted as a mentor for the more recent Games winner Finnick Odair.

Just who will play Odair has been up in the air for sometime, with “Snow White and the Huntsman” co-star Sam Claflin reported to be Lionsgate’s top choice. Now Deadline is saying that previous scheduling conflicts have been avoided, and that Claflin looks to be a lock to play the fan favorite.

They’ll join “Hunger Games” vets Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Elizabeth Banks plus newcomers Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jena Malone, Tony Shaloub and Amanda Plummer.

Cohen also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” and Charlie Kaufman’s “Synecdoche, New York.” She’ll next be seen alongside Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler in “They Came Together.”

Claflin also starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens November 22, 2013.